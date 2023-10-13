Neda may tap SARAI agri yield remote sensing tech from UPLB

The government is exploring the use of satellite technology for real-time monitoring of production areas using remotely sensed images provided through technology developed by the University of the Philippines-Los Baños (UPLB).

This was according to the National Economic and Development Authority (Neda) after being briefed by UPLB on Project SARAI, or the Smarter Approaches to Reinvigorate Agriculture as an Industry in the Philippines.

Project SARAI implements a near real-time monitoring of production areas using remotely sensed images. UPLB’s technology can be utilized at the community level to gather data that can be used in formulating proactive policy recommendations.

“During the SARAI technology orientation, one distinct advantage is that it can be deployed at the community level, allowing agriculturists and farmers to easily apply it themselves,” said OIC-Assistant Director Rory Jay S.C. Dacumos of the Neda Agriculture, Natural Resources, and Environment Staff (ANRES).

Project SARAI aims to collect crop production data through crowdsourcing using their mobile application, Bantay SARAI. It serves as a tool for farmers to report their crop planting date, expected harvest date, anticipated yield, and damages.

It also provides crop advisories for nine commodities, namely rice, corn, banana, coconut, coffee, cacao, sugarcane, soybean, and tomato.

The advisories focus on integrating local weather data and drought forecasts with farm management activities, specifically nutrient and water management, as well as proactive pest and disease monitoring.

“In addition to SARAI’s unique community-level deployment capability, its most significant feature is the cost-free capture of satellite images through the Google Earth Engine. These images are then plotted in the Quantum Geographic Information System [QGIS] at no additional cost,” Dacumos explained.

The satellite-based monitoring systems currently being assessed by NEDA-ANRES are intended to serve as decision-support tools for the Inter-Agency Committee on Inflation and Market Outlook, chaired by NEDA.

The IAC-IMO committee is responsible for providing timely advice to the government on managing inflation.