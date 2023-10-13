Neda Board approves ₧270B worth of infra projects and new programs

The National Economic and Development Authority (Neda) Board led by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. approved on Friday around P270 billion worth of programs and infrastructure projects to facilitate the country’s “economic and social transformation.”

Among those given the go signal by the Board was the unsolicited P4.5-billion public-private partnership (PPP) project to upgrade and expand the Bohol-Panglao International Airport Project.

Once completed, the project will increase the current passenger capacity of the airport from 2 million to 3.9 million to boost tourism and generate more jobs in Bohol.

Also approved is the P392-million PPP project for the construction of a dialysis center for the renal center facility of the Baguio General Hospital and Medical Center to allow it to increase its 30 hemodialysis machines to 108 once it is completed by 2029.

Green economy initiatives

The Board also approved a second additional financing worth P13.08 billion to help fast track the completion of Green Economy Initiatives of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and the Department of Transportation (DOTr).

Of the said amount P11.38 billion will be financed through official development assistance (ODA) from the Asian Development Bank.

Another project approved by Board was the P3.62-billion solid waste management initiative funded by the European Union to promote circular economy, reduce waste and plastic, and increase energy efficiency and renewable energy deployment.

Neda also approved changes in the following projects: the new engineering design of the Bataan-Cavite Interlink Bridge Project, which will increase its cost from P175.6 billion to P219.3 billion. The updated project plans for the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (BTR), which will raise its cost from P16.3 billion to P28.78 billion and reset its completion date to December 2027.

“With these approved projects, the Marcos administration reaffirms its commitment to aggressively advance infrastructure development to attain our medium-term development goals of more high-quality jobs and better lives for all Filipinos,” Neda Secretary Arsenio M. Balisacan said at a news briefing in Malacañang.

Legal scrubbing

Neda said its hopes to accelerate the completion of the said projects with the issuance of proposed executive orders (EO) that would enable the “expeditious processing of licenses, clearances, permits, certifications and authorizations for the government’s infrastructure flagship projects [IFPs].”

“I think they’re still doing some legal scrubbing but it should come out soon,” Balisacan assured.

He said they are also getting more feedback with the concerned agencies for the said EOs.

The NEDA head said they want to address the existing delays in the said projects, which can lead to additional costs for the government such as in the case of the Cebu BTR project.

Sustainable debts

The Neda head assured that the ongoing infrastructure projects and programs of the Marcos administration will not burden the country with “unsustainable level of debt.”

“After the Covid [pandemic] when the debt was increased substantially, we are on a downward track. We want to get those debts and those deficits at a lower level by the time that we leave, this administration ends,” Balisacan said.

In its August data, the Bureau of Treasury reported the country’s outstanding debt rose by 0.7 percent to P14.35 trillion from the previous month.

Balisacan noted the administration was able to minimize its expenses for the said infrastructure projects by using PPP.

“So if they can take over the financing of these infrastructure projects, particularly the operation and maintenance of these projects, the better. Because then, we can use the very limited resources that we have for social services like health, education, social protection, ayuda [cash assistance]…which you know, would not be too attractive for the private sector,” Balisacan said.