‘Miss Saigon’ arrives in Manila this March, 2024

The heat is on in Manila as GMG Productions, in association with GWB Entertainment, has announced that Cameron Mackintosh’s globally acclaimed production of Boublil & Schönberg’s “Miss Saigon” is heading to The Theatre at Solaire this March 2024.

The internationally acclaimed new production of “Miss Saigon” opened in London in May 2014 to record-breaking advance sales and critical acclaim, winning an unprecedented 9 Whatsonstage Awards. It then opened on Broadway and a hugely successful US Tour followed with The New Yorker calling it “A Dynamite Broadway revival”. UK’s The Daily Telegraph wrote, “This thrilling new production spills out beyond theatre and speaks directly to the times we live in – magnificent performances.” The Daily Mail said, “The greatest musical of all time just got even better!”. It has just completed a hugely successful run at Sydney Opera House and, following limited seasons in Melbourne and Adelaide, the show will land in Manila, a city that has a deep connection with this musical, in March 2024.

Sir Cameron Mackintosh has shared his enthusiasm for bringing the title to the Philippines. “I’m absolutely thrilled to be bringing my spectacular new production of Miss Saigon to Manila. Without a doubt, it is the best production of Saigon I have ever produced, with one of the most brilliant casts that have ever performed the show around the world. I can’t envisage another show of this scale being done in Manila for the foreseeable future.”

Carlos Candal, GMG Productions’ CEO added that “Following the incredible success of Hamilton, and continuing with GMGP’s commitment to bringing the absolute pinnacle of musical entertainment to Manila, I could not be more excited to be presenting “Miss Saigon” at the Theater at Solaire. Filipinos have a deep connection with “Miss Saigon” because it has been the stage where countless Filipino artists have had their moment to shine.” “The production has given talents like Lea Salonga, Jon Jon Briones, Joanna Ampil, Rachelle Ann Go, and countless others a platform to showcase their extraordinary skills and passion, and we’re excited to welcome a new company of world-class performers to share the new staging of this phenomenal production”

Torben Brookman, Director of GWB Entertainment, shares “After witnessing the Opening Night of this production in Sydney recently, audiences are in for an absolute treat with the best production of this incredible show that I’ve ever seen – the heat will be on in Manila!

Cameron Mackintosh’s production of Boublil and Schönberg’s classic musical first premiered in London’s West End in 1989. The Tony® and Olivier award-winning musical has been seen by 38 million people worldwide, staged in 32 countries, in over 350 cities, and in 15 different languages for the past 34 years.

A retelling of Giacomo Puccini’s classic opera, Madame Butterfly, Miss Saigon moves the love story to 1970s Vietnam. The audience follows a young Vietnamese woman named Kim as she navigates the chaos of Saigon during the Vietnam War, falls in love with an American G.I. named Chris, and embarks on an extraordinary three-year quest for reunion, all while harboring a heart-wrenching secret.

Miss Saigon has music by Claude-Michel Schönberg with lyrics by Richard Maltby Jr. and Alain Boublil, adapted from original French lyrics by Alain Boublil, with additional lyrics by Michael Mahler. The new production is directed by Laurence Connor with musical staging by Bob Avian and additional choreography by Geoffrey Garratt. The production design is by Totie Driver and Matt Kinley based on an original concept by Adrian Vaux; costume design by Andreane Neofitou; lighting design by Bruno Poet; projections by Luke Halls; sound design by Mick Potter; and orchestrations by William David Brohn. Music supervision is by Alfonso Casado Trigo and Guy Simpson.

The Manila season is presented at The Theatre at Solaire by GMG Productions, with tickets on sale on November 6 only through TicketWorld. Theatre fans can also enjoy exclusive first access to the show with UnionBank of the Philippines as the show’s official sponsor and pre-sale partner or through the GMG Miss Saigon waitlist at www.gmg-productions.com. Pre-sale period will run from October 23 to November 3.

Don’t miss the opportunity to witness Miss Saigon, landing at The Theatre at Solaire in March 2024. For updates and exclusive announcements, visit www.gmg-productions.com or follow us @gmg.productions.