Magnitude 5 quake jolts Batangas, parts of NCR

A magnitude 5 earthquake struck Lemery, Batangas, and nearby towns in Cavite, including Metro Manila Friday morning, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported.

The earthquake occurred at exactly 8:24 a.m. with its epicenter in Calaca. Phivolcs said it is expecting damage, but there was no report of casualties as of this writing.

Incidentally, the earthquake took place a few minutes before the official launch of the Asia Pacific Ministerial Conference on Disaster Risk Reduction 2024 at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City, which the Philippines will be hosting next year.

According to Phivolcs, Intensity 5 was felt in the towns of Lemery and Intensify 4 in Cuenca, Bauan, Sta. Teresita and San Luis. The same level of intensity was felt in Tagaytay City, and Muntinlupa City in Metro Manila.

Intensity 3 was also felt in Laurel, Batangas, and Dolores, Quezon, while Talisay and Rosario experienced magnitude 2 earthquake, along with Magallanes in Cavite, Boac in Marinduque and the City of Las Piñas, Pasay in Metro Manila; Puerto Galera in Oriental Mindoro, Mauban, Polilo and Gumaca, in Quezon; Taytay and Antipolo in the Province of Rizal.

Intensity 1 was felt in Dinalupihan, Bataan; Malvar, Batangas; Malolos City, and Guiguinto, in Bulacan; Ternate, Cavite; San Pablo, Laguna; Malabon City, Pateros, City of San Juan, City of Parañaque, in Metro Manila; Abra De Ilog, and Mamburao, in Occidental Mindoro; Lucban, Lucena City, and Alabat, Quezon; and Tanay, Rizal.