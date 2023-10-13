Hospitality sector sees 55,000 rooms by 2028 

THE hospitality industry will be key in lifting the country’s tourism industry and recovering the pre-pandemic arrivals of 8.2 million.

In a presentation on Thursday at the Hotel Sales and Marketing Association’s Summit, “Elevate the Game: Taking the Lead to Global Competitiveness,” Philippine Hotel Owners Association (PHOA) executive director Benito C. Bengzon Jr. said, “Critical to the accelerated recovery of the country’s tourism is expanding our capacity to accommodate the multitudes of foreign and domestic tourists. In addition, we must ensure we meet, if not, exceed minimum standards in hotel facilities and services.” As of September 30, PHOA has 65 member companies that own 200 hotels with some 40,000 rooms.

From 2023 to 2028, PHOA members are building 48 new hotel projects with 15,000 rooms, he said. These include 14 from the Ascott Limited Group, three from AyalaLand Hotels and Resorts Corp., five from the Hotel 101 Group, seven from the Megaworld Corp and one from Newport World Resorts, 11 from the Filinvest Hospitality Corp., three from the Accor Group, and nine from the SM Hotels and Conventions Corp.-Radisson Hotel Group.

“This is PHOA’s commitment to accelerating the recovery in Philippine tourism: by building more hotels, resorts and other accommodations with facilities and services that can compete against the best of the best in the region and around the globe,” said Bengzon. Hotel projects in the pipeline will be in Metro Manila, Cebu, Davao, Baguio, Angeles, Palawan, Iloilo, Boracay and Bacolod, but also in provinces that are still under the radar like Dauin in Negros Oriental, Cauayan in Isabela, and San Vicente in Palawan.

Changing traveler preferences

Under the conservative baseline scenario of the National Tourism Development Plan, the Department of Tourism (DOT) has targeted the arrival of 11.5 million international tourists by 2028 from 4.8 million this year. Domestic trips are projected to reach 137.5 million by 2028, up from the 85.1 million domestic trips this year. (See, “Domestic spending to propel tourism sector gains by 2028,” in the BusinessMirror, May 19, 2023.)

Bengzon, a former DOT Undersecretary for Tourism Development, also said hotels and resorts are currently adapting to the changing preferences of travelers to remain ahead of the international competition.

He noted that consumers’ preferences have shifted to sustainable tourism, greater digitalization, immersion in local culture and heritage experiences, wellness-based outdoor activities, and local, healthy and organic food and drink. Many properties, he said, are “adopting hyper-personalization (use of artificial intelligence and data analytics) for a more customized experience for guests.” He showed, for instance, hotels giving guests their photos at the property or leaving chocolates inscribed with the guest’s name in his room.

PHOA projects with DOT

Properties are also switching to more ecofriendly products and services, Bengzon added, citing Amarela Resort in Bohol’s use of energy-efficient systems, or building nature-based facilities as in the case of Casalay Boutique Villas and Dive in Puerto Galera. Hotels are also maximizing multi-function spaces and offering co-living options in the property. For instance, South Palms Beach Resort on Panglao Island have “creative zones” for guests, he noted.

Properties are likewise “reconfiguring rooms for ‘bleisure’ (business-leisure) or the workcation market” by installing more electrical outlets and offering bigger workspaces. Hotels are also “intensifying the use of technology for digital and contactless experience,” he said, like offering virtual reality tours, or installing self-check-in kiosks as they do in Bai Hotel in Cebu and The Linden Suites in Ortigas.

The PHOA is currently collaborating with the Department of Tourism for revisions to the National Accommodations Standards and the creation of a Philippine Hotel Industry Strategic Action Plan, both of which will improve the competitiveness of the country’s hospitality industry.

“We must sustain the gains in the past 12 months while keeping in mind that we still have a long way to go. We must also keep in mind that competition in both the region and around the world is getting tougher. We in the hospitality industry must therefore focus on the essential growth factors, identify our priorities, and strengthen the partnership between government and the private sector,” said Bengzon.