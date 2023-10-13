High NTMs, red tape make green tech costlier

COSTLY red tape has made imported green technologies more expensive in the Philippines, thanks to Non-Tariff Measures (NTMs), according to the World Bank.

Among the incentives being offered by the Philippines is its distinction of having the lowest tariffs on environmental goods in the region. However, NTMs on these goods are the highest in the region.

The World Bank said the Philippines “is by far the most heavy-handed,” with more than four NTMs on imported environmental goods, compared to the regional average of only 1.2.

“This implies that the imported green technologies are extra costly and face more red tape, to the detriment of Philippine firms,” stated the World Bank’s background paper on Climate Change and Environmental Risks in the Financial and Private Sector and Opportunities for Green Finance for the Philippines.

These NTMs include additional permit requirements as opposed to automatic licensing; quotas; prohibitions; price control measures; and non-tariff taxes and charges.

The Philippines applied tariffs on environmental goods such as renewable energy and resource efficient technologies at 3.8 percent on average in 2019, is lower than the Asia-Pacific regional average of 5.8 percent.

The World Bank noted that tariffs for environmental goods is at 8 percent for Thailand and 6.2 percent for Vietnam and Malaysia.

The government has also passed an Executive Order in 2023 to temporarily reduce tariff on imported electric vehicles to zero for five years from 30 percent.

Sanctions needed

Meanwhile, the World Bank said the national government’s efforts to offer incentives are not enough to prompt the private sector to adopt green technologies and increase green investments in the country.

The World Bank said sanctions on negative externalities such as pollution are also needed to fast-track its efforts to go green.

“In the Philippines, a lack of pricing of negative externalities of climate change, in the form of a carbon tax or emissions trading scheme, has undermined the business case for green investments,” the paper stated.

“If firms do not have to pay for pollution, they are not incentivized to move towards cleaner and greener projects,” it added.

The World Bank said the government is currently weighing its policy design options for an emissions trading scheme (ETS) to cover the power sector.

The Washinton-based lender said it is possible this may be expanded to include energy-intensive heavy industries.

The report noted that the government collects taxes on energy, through excise taxes on fuels and electricity consumption. It has also been removing fossil fuel subsidies since the 1990s.

“It is expected that introduction of the Philippines ETS or a carbon tax will provide strong incentives for firms to adopt green technologies. Globally, taxation of polluting and CO2-emitting activities is seen as a best-practice solution and the most effective way of pricing in externalities,” the report stated.

The World Bank said the government has committed to the Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) of 75-percent reduction in projected cumulative GHG emissions relative to the business as usual (BAU) scenario by 2030.

This emphasized the role that public-private collaboration will play in achieving the country’s climate change adaptation and mitigation ambitions.

This is consistent with an estimated $168 billion in investment opportunities that can generate three million cumulative new direct jobs in the Philippines between 2020 and 2030.