Gold remains with us–Tolentino

PHILIPPINE Olympic Committee (POC) President Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino allayed fears that the country will lose the men’s basketball gold medal it won in the Hangzhou 19th Asian Games just a week ago because of Justin Brownlee failing a doping test.

“The gold remains with us,” Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Rep. Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino said on Friday.

Tolentino said that if two other Gilas Pilipinas players tested positive, that’s the only time when the Philippines’ gold medal will be forfeited.

He cited Article 11.2 of the Anti-Doping Rule of the International Olympic Committee that states under “Consequences for Team Sports” that “If more than two members of a team in a Team Sport is found to have committed an anti-doping rule violation…the CAS [Court of Arbitration for Sport] Anti-Doping Division may impose an appropriate sanction on the team [e.g., loss of points, Disqualification from a Competition, Event or the Olympic Games Rio 2016, or other sanction] as provided in the applicable rules of the relevant International Federation, in addition to any consequences imposed upon the individual Athletes committing the antidoping rule violation.”

Brownlee is the second athlete on Team Philippines who tested positive for doping on their A Sample taken during the Hangzhou Games.

Mountain bike cycling athlete Ariana Evangelista earlier returned an “Adverse Analytical Finding” after she was randomly tested ahead of her competition early in the games.

Both Brownlee and Evangelista are provisionally suspended until after the result of their B sample—are analyzed in their defense.

Brownlee has until October 19 to contest the result of his A Sample through appropriate procedures set by the IOC, ITA and the World Anti-Doping Agency.

Tolentino said Brownlee’s positive result could have been caused by medications which he took after undergoing surgery in his foot for bone spurs that cost him a possible spot on the national team that played in the International Basketball Federation World Cup last August.

“Brownlee had a medical issue so tha there’s a possibility to lessen or probably lift the suspension,” Tolentino said.

Tolentino said that Brownlee’s teammates have also been tested as well as their final opponent Jordan, which also had one player failing the test.

“All Brownlee needs is to prove his innocence in contesting the result if he allows testing his B Sample,” Tolentino said.

A two-year suspension will be imposed if the B Sample also yields a positive result.

Sami Bzai also tested positive for the Jordan team which the Philippines beat, 70-60, in the gold medal match.

Senator Bong Go, meanwhile, encouraged Brownlee to make himself available.

“This matter raises concerns. I encourage Justin Brownlee to make himself readily available in order to have his samples reanalyzed, as provided by anti-doping protocols, before the issue will be adjudicated by the appropriate world sports body,” Go said.

“And whatever the final findings would be, we will cross the bridge when we get there, so to speak,” Go added.