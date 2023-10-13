EDSA Revolt deleted from 2024 list of special holidays

THE EDSA People Power Revolution, which removed from power the late dictator and former President Ferdinand E. Marcos, Sr., will no longer be a special holiday next year since it falls on a weekend.

This after President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. issued on Wednesday Proclamation No. 368, which excluded the bloodless regime change from the list of holidays for 2024.

However, the updated list of special holidays for 2024 includes Christmas Eve and Chinese New Year.

In a statement, the Office of the President (OP) explained that the EDSA People Power Revolution Anniversary, which is held every Feb. 25, will not be considered a special holiday next year since it will be celebrated on a Sunday.

“There is a minimal socioeconomic impact in declaring such day as a special non-working holiday since it coincides with the rest day for most workers/laborers,” OP said.

But it added that it maintains its respect for the commemoration of the event.

As for the Chinese New Year, Marcos said he included the event in the list of special holiday in 2024 since it is a “most revered and festive event celebrated not only in China, but also in the Philippines.”

In his Proclamation No. 42 issued last year, Marcos declared only seven special non-working holidays for 2023, including the EDSA People Power Revolution Anniversary.

The number of special non-working holidays increased to eight under Proclamation 368, covering the following dates: Aug. 21 (Ninoy Aquino Day); (Nov. 1) All Saints’ Day; Dec. 8 (Feast of the Immaculate Conception of Mary); Dec. 31 (Last Day of the Year).

Also included on the list are Feb. 10 (Chinese New Year); March 30 (Black Saturday); Nov. 2 (All Souls’ Day); and Dec. 24 (Christmas Eve).

To note, the Feast of the Immaculate Conception of Mary also falls on a Sunday next year, but it is mandated by Republic Act No. 10966 to be always celebrated as a special non-working holiday, unlike the EDSA People Revolution Anniversary, which has no such supporting law.



Meanwhile, proclamation 368 also contained the list of regular holidays next year.

These are Jan. 1 (New Year’s Day); March 28 (Maundy Thursday); March 29 (Good Friday); April 9 (Araw ng Kagitingan); May 1 (Labor Day); June 12 (Independence Day); Aug. 26 (National Heroes Day); Nov. 30 (Bonifacio Day); Dec. 25 (Christmas Day); and Dec. 30 (Rizal Day).

Marcos said he will come out with separate proclamations declaring national holidays for the observance of Eid’l Fitr and Eid’l Adha based on the date recommended by the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos.

He also ordered the Department of Labor and Employment to issue the necessary pay rules for the said holidays.