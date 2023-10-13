DTI launches online complaints resolution system for consumers

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) on Friday launched the Consumer Complaints Assistance and Resolution (CARe) system, an online dispute resolution system, which is expected to fast track the processing of consumer complaints in the country.

Trade Secretary Alfredo E. Pascual told reporters on the sidelines of the launch on Friday that digitalized system would help expedite the processing of consumer complaints.

“First, the filing will be fast. Second, communication will also be fast because it’s done online,” the Pascual said.

Pascual compared this to the process of filing complaints before when complaints would require consumers to make phone calls or require complainants to visit the DTI office.

“And then the mediation will be faster because it’s online. Before, you would still set a meeting,” the Trade chief pointed out.

To provide a “more efficient and seamless” complaint filing process, the DTI and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), through the University of the Philippines Public Administration Research and Extension Services Foundation, Inc. (UPPAF), introduced the DTI CARe System in Makati City.

According to Pascual, “the PODRS [Philippine Online Dispute Resolution System] and CARe Systems are not just tools but symbols of our commitment to justice, fairness, and progress.”

“They signify our government’s dedication to fostering a more inclusive and equitable society where access to justice and consumer protection is within everyone’s reach. With such systems, consumers will have a strong ally in their corner to safeguard their interests,” Pascual said.

Having an Asean Commitment under the Strategic Action Plan on Consumer Protection (ASAPCP) 2016-2025, which seeks to establish an Online Dispute Resolution (ODR) system, DTI said this commitment aims to enhance consumer confidence in the Asean Economic Community (AEC) and cross-border commercial transactions by creating an ODR (online dispute resolution) system in each Asean member state, DTI noted.

“The DTI CARe System offers a user-friendly interface and robust security features, enabling consumers to file complaints and find resolutions easily,” DTI said in a statement issued on Friday.