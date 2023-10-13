DND awaiting TWG recommendation for LRPA procurement for PAF–Teodoro

The Department of National Defense (DND) will defer action on the contract to acquire two long-range patrol aircraft (LRPA) and other military technologies from Israel’s Elbit Systems amid the escalation of Israel-Hamas conflict.

Interviewed at the sidelines of launch of the 2024 Asia Pacific Ministerial Conference on Disaster Risk Reduction (APRMCDRR) at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City on Friday, Defense Secretary Teodoro “Gibo” said he would wait for the recommendation of a technical working group (TWG) on the purchase on the new air assets.

In June, news reports revealed that Elbit Systems won a $114 million contract from the Philippines for the supply of two LRPA.

News reports said the Philippine requirements were for two maritime LRPA to equip the 300th Air Intelligence and Security Wing. Moreover, the report said work under the contract would run through 2029. The company said that the two planes will be based on the turboprop ATR 72-600, and that each will be integrated with its own Israeli-made sensors and subsystems.

“That will depend on the technical working groups’ recommendation. I don’t want to pre-empt our technical working group,” he said.

According to Teodoro, the Israel-Hamas conflict is a wake up call for the Philippines.

Teodoro also said he is awaiting a report from DND officials regarding the need, if any, to repatriate Filipinos in the conflict-affected areas in Israel, to ensure their safety.

“We are willing, ready and able to repatriate our fellow Filipinos,” says Teodoro.

However, he said it would depend on the assessment of the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) and those who want to be repatriated.

Meanwhile, Teodoro said a battalion from the Philippines would be deployed in South Sudan as part of a peacekeeping force in the country.