DENR chief highlights role of village officials in disaster risk reduction

Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga underscored the importance of the local government units (LGU) in reducing the risk of disaster and ensuring sustainable development.

“They [LGU] are the frontlines of our disaster risk reduction work and they deserve to be recognized for their important contributions to disaster resilience and sustainable development,” Yulo-Loyzaga said in her welcome remarks at a resilience forum attended by some 300 barangay leaders at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City on Thursday.

The Barangay Leaders for Resilience Forum entitled “Barangayan para sa Kalikasan at Bayang Matatag” is co-organized by the DENR, Department of National Defense-Office of Civil Defense (DND-OCD), Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), and the National Resilience Council (NRC).

Barangays from the Province of Bataan, Province of Rizal, Ormoc City, and Siargao, Surigao del Norte, during the event, showcased their respective good practices in the fields of environmental protection, climate action, and disaster risk reduction.

These LGUs are the pilot sites of the DENR’s Project TRANSFORM (Transdisciplinary Approach for Resilience and Environmental Sustainability through Multistakeholder Engagement).

Yulo-Loyzaga specially mentioned the barangay, saying although the smallest administrative unit in the country, they are the most important in terms of disaster risk reduction.

“All disaster risk is local while the impacts would cascade globally. Under Republic Act 10121, barangays are responsible for setting the direction, development, implementation and coordination of disaster risk management programs within respective territorial jurisdiction,” Yulo-Loyzaga said.

According to Yulo-Loyzaga, as the first line of defense, barangays also serve as the primary platform for outcomes in the vision of securing community resilience as stated in the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Plan and the National Framework Strategy on Climate Change.

“Resilience targets of the Strategy Framework of the Philippine Development Plan also depends on our barangays and other local government officials. Resilience may appear and manifest differently in each and every barangay and community. But the theme of this year’s IDDRR [International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction], ‘Fighting inequality for a resilient future,’ resounds very much and is part of the local development agenda. It highlights the reciprocal relationship between inequality and disaster vulnerability,” she said.

Unfortunately, she lamented that barangays that are most vulnerable to extreme events and multiple hazards are also most likely to be underinvested in, and this puts them more at risk.

According to Yulo-Loyzaga, having a shared understanding of risk and resilience “can better frame our strategies, programs, and investments” is imperative.

“This is an opportunity to listen and learn and invest in our education, as well as possibly in the future training, and capacity building for our local leaders but also for our national leaders to listen from the voices from the ground,” she said.

Yulo-Loyzaga said good risk governance is essential, saying disasters can indeed wipe away any progress.

“Effective leadership and people-centered governance are important to achieve our goals and deliver quality service to our stakeholders, our constituents and our communities themselves. Let’s not forget the environment. Without a sustainable ecosystem with a certain level of integrity in its function, our communities cannot in fact deliver the goals of resilience that they now are choosing to target,” she said.