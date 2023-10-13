Cabangon receives Outstanding Civic Leader Award from PAO

CHAIRMAN of the ALC Group of Companies D. Edgard A. Cabangon was recognized as the Outstanding Civic Leader during the 5th National Convention of the Rank and File Employees of the Public Attorney’s Office (PAO). The ceremony was held at the Philippine International Convention Center (PIIC) on October 11, 2023.

The award was presented to Cabangon by PAO Chief Persida V. Rueda-Acosta in front of a distinguished audience of legal professionals, government officials, and esteemed colleagues.

In his heartfelt acceptance speech, Cabangon shared the deep influence of his late father, Ambassador Antonio L. Cabangon Chua, who served as his mentor and inspiration. The cherished words of wisdom passed down by his father guided him on his journey. His father’s teachings, often delivered through simple aphorisms and subtle subtexts, provided invaluable life lessons that continue to shape his philanthropic work and commitment to social causes.

Cabangon also shared a valuable piece of advice passed down from his father, “Alam mo anak, kung ayaw mo ng problema, wag ka mag-negosyo.” This sage counsel underscored the importance of resilience and the ability to navigate the daily challenges of entrepreneurship, imparting wisdom that continues to guide Cabangon in his multifaceted leadership roles.

Cabangon concluded his speech by expressing his gratitude to the PAO and added, “Thank you for this award. And may I add, I love you, Dad.” His heartfelt words resonated with the audience, further underscoring the deep appreciation he holds for the recognition of his contributions to the

community.

The award honors individuals and organizations for their outstanding contributions to the community and public service. Cabangon’s recognition as an Outstanding Civic Leader is a testament to his exemplary commitment to social responsibility and his ongoing efforts to make a positive impact on the lives of others.

Image credits: Bernard Testa





