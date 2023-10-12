Unlocking the Future: Filinvest Land leads way in real estate

In an ever-evolving world, some industries and sectors shine brighter than others, emerging as the torchbearers of change. With the spotlight on real estate, an industry whose time has undoubtedly come, one company stands out in this remarkable transformation: Filinvest Land.

A Legacy of Excellence

Filinvest Land, a full-range property developer, has not just made waves in the local market; it has earned international acclaim for its real estate excellence. With over 60 years of industry experience, Filinvest Land has established itself as a stalwart in the real estate sector, consistently delivering exceptional projects that redefine the urban landscape.

Filinvest Land’s commitment to excellence and sustainability has not gone unnoticed. In recent years, the company has received numerous regional and national industry awards, reinforcing its position as an industry leader.

Committed to Sustainability

Further, in an era when environmental consciousness is paramount, Filinvest Land has demonstrated steadfast dedication to sustainability.

At the heart of Filinvest Land’s sustainability commitment is its “Dreams Built Green” campaign – building developments that are Green and promote Health and Life Tech.

The company integrates eco-friendly practices into its developments, contributing to the preservation of the planet while providing top-notch living environments for its customers. This is a signature Filinvest Land design integrated into every development built.

Filinvest Land projects have a significantly higher percentage of open spaces such as landscaped and tree-lined pathways – perfect for active and leisure-oriented lifestyles. They are also lower in density, having been infused with biophilic elements to bring nature closer to residents, and thus aiding in the community’s health and well-being.

Artist’s render of Futura Monte (under the Futura by Filinvest brand), a rising Bicolano residential icon and Naga City’s first condo community.

Upcoming Projects

Filinvest Land’s vision for the future is as impressive as its legacy. The company has a lineup of exciting projects that will continue to reshape the real estate landscape, providing innovative and sustainable solutions for urban living.

“This year, our priorities are to sustain the growth of our core businesses, optimize the returns from our assets, unlock land values through township developments, and develop additional sources of revenues from new businesses,” said Tristan Las Marias, Filinvest Land President & Chief Executive Officer, a homegrown visionary talent who took over the company’s helm in 2023.

For Las Marias, Filinvest Land’s key to success means leveraging its strengths, namely its land bank (over 2,000 hectares nationwide), its townships (fully integrated and self-sufficient), its mid-rise buildings (32 communities and growing), and its customer focus (unwavering and efficient).

“We look forward to accelerating the development of our estates nationwide. When we talk about the future, estates and integrated living will be the way to go,” Las Marias added.

In a world where industries and sectors are coming of age, Filinvest Land remains at the forefront of the real estate revolution.

With its international acclaim, decades of experience, and unwavering commitment to sustainability, Filinvest Land is building the Filipino dream – and crafting the future of real estate, today.