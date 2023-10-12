Senator Jinggoy recognizes Gilas

SENATOR Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada filed a resolution extolling Gilas Pilipinas players on their historic victory in the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou.

“The success of Gilas Pilipinas brings immense pride and honor to the country and exalts the overall image of the nation,” Estrada said.

The Philippines regained the Asian Games gold medal it last won in the 1961 edition in Jakarta. Before that, Filipinos were unbeatable in Asiad basketball from 1951 in New Delhi, 1954 in Manila and 1958 in Tokyo, Japan.

Gilas beat Jordan, 70-60, in the final in Hangzhou.

In his Senate Resolution No. 823, Estrada said Gilas’s victory also established Team Philippines as one of the greatest national basketball teams in the region with a total of five gold medals in the Asian Games.

“The remarkable players of the national basketball team demonstrated unparalleled teamwork and sportsmanship throughout their campaign and embodied the Filipinos’ unyielding spirit and resilience,” he said. “Their momentous achievement also proves the Filipinos’ skill and capacity to succeed in the sport against taller opponents, higher-ranking teams, and seemingly insurmountable odds and challenges.”

He added: “Our exemplary athletes has become role models for the younger generation to also take up sports as a worthwhile endeavor and to foster physical health, self-discipline, strength of character, perseverance, and excellence.”

Gilas delivered the country’s fourth gold media in the Asiad following the victories of Ernest John “EJ” Obiena in men’s pole vault, Margarita Ochoa and Annie Ramirez in jiu-jitsu.

A copy of the resolution will be given to each of the basketball athletes, coaches and members of Gilas, Estrada said.