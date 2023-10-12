Sen. Go’s team extends aid to Caloocan City fire victims

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go directed his team to provide assistance to recovering fire victims in Caloocan City on Saturday, October 7.

Held at Abes Elementary School and in coordination with Congresswoman Mitch Cajayon-Uy, Go’s team provided grocery packs, drinking water, meals, snacks, vitamins, masks, shirts, and balls for basketball and volleyball to 174 affected families. Meanwhile, shoes and mobile phones were given to select recipients.

The affected families also received financial assistance from the government, while the National Housing Authority (NHA) conducted an assessment wherein qualified households may receive necessary housing assistance.

“Yung mga mag-qualify ay maaaring mabigyan ng National Housing Authority ng ayuda pambili ng housing materials tulad ng pako, yero at iba pa upang maisaayos muli ang kanilang mga tirahan,” Go said in a video message.

Go highlighted the vital importance of strengthening government initiatives for fire prevention. He emphasized the need for the government to enhance its fire protection programs to include public awareness campaigns, particularly in urban poor areas prone to fires.

“Importante ang information campaign lalo sa mga lugar kung saan dikit-dikit ang mga bahay para maiwasan ang sunog dahil kapag may nasunog na isang bahay, damay ang iba,” said Go.

The lawmaker went on to note how Republic Act No. 11589 or the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) Modernization Act of 2021, which he primarily authored and co-sponsored, would significantly improve BFP’s capability to respond to fire-related incidents. It also mandates the bureau to implement monthly fire prevention campaigns and information drives in every local government unit.