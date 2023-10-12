San Juan City and Greenhills Mall to hold Mega Job Fair

The City Government of San Juan led by Mayor Francis Zamora, in partnership with Greenhills Mall, will hold a Mega Job Fair tomorrow, October 11, 2022 at 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM at the newly opened Lifestyle Annex, Greenhills Mall.

62 companies from Greenhills Mall are slated to join the job fair. Participating establishments include restaurants, retail stores, employment agencies, car accessories shops, jewelry stores, bookstores, banks, eyewear shops, and health and beauty clinics.

Mayor Francis Zamora, along with city officials and Greenhills Mall heads will personally observe the job fair.

“We are very happy that we have this partnership with Greenhills Mall. Part of our program in our Makabagong San Juan is to provide job opportunities to every San Juaneño who needs it,” said Mayor Zamora.

The mega job fair will also be a one-stop shop for job seekers since partner agencies from the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), Social Security System (SSS), Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR), PhilHealth, and PAGIBIG Fund will also have their booths to provide assistance.

Job seekers are advised to bring several copies of their resume, CV, or bio data, government-issued ID, other school and employment documents, and pen.

“This mega job fair will also prioritize San Juaneños because we are fully implementing our “San Juaneño First Policy” wherein we give priority to San Juan residents to be employed by businesses in San Juan. Through this, our residents will not be burdened by long travel time to their workplace and this will even give them an opportunity to save up on transportation expenses. They will also have more time to rest which will increase their efficiency. It will allow them to spend more time with their families as well.” added Mayor Zamora.

Meanwhile, the local government’s Public Employment Service Office (PESO) is also available to assist job seekers Mondays to Fridays at the San Juan City Hall. Part of their main program is to match the skillset of individuals to companies with job openings to help them land a decent job through the LGU’s digital skills registry.

