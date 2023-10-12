Record 12 squads seeing action in PVL All-Filipino tourney

THE Premier Volleyball League (PVL) has prepared a conference to remember—the Second All-Filipino Conference—which kicks off Sunday at the Smart Arena Coliseum with the biggest gathering of volley talents spread out among 12 teams.

The record field underscores the tremendous growth the league has gained the last few years with the organizing Sports Vision vowing to carry out the mission of providing the fans action-packed and highly-charged duels.

“We are incredibly proud to present the biggest PVL tournament yet, featuring 12 teams,” PVL and Sports Vision president Ricky Palou said. “This season’s All-Filipino Conference is a testament to the league’s continuous growth and the unwavering support of our fans.”

“We are dedicated to providing the highest level of volleyball competition in the country and this tournament will undoubtedly deliver on that promise,” he added.

And there could be no better way to launch a conference that putting up an explosive three-game bill to be highlighted by two of the league’s top crowd-drawers—Creamline and Choco Mucho—which clash at 7 p.m.

Gerflor and newcomer Nxled kick off hostilities at 3 p.m. with each side ready and eager to showcase their worth and at the same time build confidence and momentum for the tough grind ahead.

Cignal and PLDT slug it out next at 5 p.m. with odds just about even between one of three sister-teams vying in the season-ending conference of the league backed by Mikasa, BingoPlus, ArenaPlus, SMART, Rebisco, Milcu, Kumu, Asics and SportRadar.

The PVL, meanwhile, will introduce new rules to shorten the duration of matches for the Second All Filipino Conference, ensuring faster, livelier action.

“Since the introduction of the video challenge, games, especially the five-setters, took longer to finish,” said PVL competition director Sherwin Malonzo during the event launch at Discovery Suites in Pasig City Wednesday.

“We’re introducing one technical timeout for this conference. When the first team reaches 13 points, we’ll have the technical timeout,” Malonzo said. “It may last for as short as one minute or as long as two minutes.”

Starting this conference, teams will now have one regular timeout and one 30-second timeout for each set.

In previous tournaments, two technical times are called—when the first team hits eight and 16 points.

Coaches will also be allowed to talk to their players and hand out instructions during video challenges.

“The video challenge will still be the same—two per set,” he added.

However, teams will now only change courts once every game. This will be done right after the second set and will last for three minutes while the rest of the breaks in between sets will run for five minutes.

Malonzo said this will give more players time to rest as well as for the coaches to give out instructions and set up their respective plays.