PBBM declares October 30 special non-working holiday for BSKE

President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. declared October 30, 2023, Monday, a special non-working holiday all over the country to allow people to vote for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections.

In his Proclamation No. 359, the Chief Executive said the measure will allow Filipinos to participate in the BSKE 2023 after being postponed multiple times.

This after the Supreme Court issued a ruling, which set the date of the BSKE on the last Monday of October 2023. The last BSKE was held in 2018.

“It is imperative that the people be given the full opportunity to participate in the said elections and exercise their right of suffrage,” Marcos said.

The Commission on Election (Comelec) was able to register over 91 million voters, who will be able to cast their votes in 37,259 voting centers in the BSKE.

Over 1.4 million candidates have filed their certificate of candidacy (COC) for barangay chairperson, Sangguniang barangay member, Sangguniang Kabataan chairperson, and Sangguniang Kabataan member.

A total of 672,432 seats will be available during the upcoming polls.

The new proclamation was issued by the President on October 9, 2023 through Executive Secretary Lucas P. Bersamin, but was only released to the media last Wednesday.