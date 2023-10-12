Obiena heads outstanding cast in ‘September to remember’

POLE vault star Ernest John “EJ” Obiena carried the cudgels in a “September to remember” for Philippines sports.

The world No. 2 Obiena lived up to his lofty billing and produced the country’s first gold medal in Hangzhou with an Asian Games record-breaking mark of 5.90 meters.

Ernest John “EJ” Obiena’s record-breaking performance in Hangzhou is tops on scribes’ list.

The feat sparked an early rush of one gold, one silver and six bronze medals for Team Philippines in the initial skirmishes of the 19th Asiad and gave Obiena the Philippine Sportswriters Association’s nod as top achiever for the month.

Also shining bright was tennis sensation Alex Eala, who ended a 61-year medal drought for Philippine tennis with her bronze in women’s singles.

She teamed up with Francis Casey Alcantara for a podium finish in mixed doubles.

Silver medalist in wushu Arnel Andal (men’s 56kg) and bronze medalists Patrick King Perez (taekwondo poomsae men’s individual), Clemente Tabugara J.r (wushu sanda men’s 65kg), Gideon Padua (wushu sanda men’s 60kg) and Jones Inso (wushu men’s taijijian) joined the march of achievers.

In faraway Genk in Belgium, Kevin Pascua led a 1-1-1 gold-silver-bronze harvest for the country in the OCR World Championship.

Pascua won the world title in the men’s OCR 110 meter, while Precious Cabuya and Kaizen de la Serna placed 2-3 in the distaff side.

The Jordan Clarkson-led Gilas Pilipinas wrapped up its stint in the Fiba World Cup with a 96-75 rout of China in the classification stage to finish 24th overall and clinch a spot to the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament.

The country also celebrated the successful hosting of the World Cup highlighted by a new record crowd of 38,115 set on opening night during the Philippines-Dominican Republic duel at the Philippine Arena.

It was another triumphant month for Obiena, who in August sat side-by-side with the Little League Softball World Series-conquering Bago City girls’ team in the PSA’s honor roll.

