MullenLowe TREYNA Group celebrates 45th Year with key promotions

MANILA, PHILIPPINES—MullenLowe TREYNA is kicking off its 45th year celebration with key personnel movements across all departments.

Viboy Palillo moves up as the Chief Strategy Officer for the MLT Group, after leading the agency’s strategic planning team for over a decade.

Sachi Iwasaki moves up as Account Director, owing to a history of industry-leading work for key accounts Surf, 7-Eleven, and Axe. Nina Romero and Krystel Ibañez are also promoted to Senior Copywriter and Senior Art Director, respectively. They are best known for their works on Lucky Me, Intermed, Closeup to name a few.

As one of the few full-service network agencies in the country, MullenLowe TREYNA is also promoting key personnel in its content production and finance arms, with JL Marfori moving up to Senior Lead Multimedia Artist of Paradigm. Jobelle Llanita now takes on the role of Associate Finance Manager.

Coming from a string of organic and new business growth for Galderma Consumer and Aesthetic lines, FWD Life Insurance, Unilever, and the Internet and Mobile Marketing Association of the Philippines, as well as recognitions in local and regional awards shows, the MullenLowe MARC PR division registers the greatest number of promotions this year. Gerald Lim now assumes the role of Head of Accounts, with Alyssa Dizon reporting in her new role as Account Director. Jean Sanchez moves up as Operations Supervisor.

The MARC media relations team also reflects this momentum, with Iris Del Fierro taking the lead as Head of Media Relations. Moving up with her is Nikka Ramos, who assumes her new role as Senior Media Relations Manager.

“We are extremely proud to see homegrown talent taking up leadership roles in the agency. It reflects the same commitment to excellence that we’ve always brought our clients for over 45 years,” says Mike Trillana, Chairman and CEO.

For more information about the MullenLowe TREYNA group, visit https://philippines.mullenlowe.com.