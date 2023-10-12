GM Torre leads Ozamis 7-in-1 chessfest

HALL of Famer Eugene Torre and other grandmasters (GMs) take the spotlight in the First Governor Henry S. Oaminal 7-in-1 Chess Festival set November 10 to 12 at the Ozamis City Auditorium in Misamis Occidental.

Torre, Asia’s first GM, will be featured in the first of the seven events in the three-day chessfest as he plays simultaneous exhibition matches with 13-time Philippine Open champion GM Joey Antonio and other superstars on opening day.

The country’s top and aspiring players will then take center stage in the individual, team rapid and blitz tournaments where a total pot of P500,000 will be up for grabs in four categories.

The rapid tournament, which applies a 9-round Swiss system, also dangles a spot to the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines national championship for the winner, who will also bag P30,000 top prize.

Aside from the simul, individual and team tournaments, age group, executive and armageddon round-robin events are also lined up for invited chess masters in the three-day tournament.

There will also be chess lectures from grandmasters and superstars for masters and students of the sport.