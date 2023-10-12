From the airport to hawker centers: GCash expands further in Singapore

Top PH e-wallet can now be used to pay merchants accepting Alipay+ and AlipayCN

GCash, the Philippines’ leading finance super app, doubles down on its presence in Singapore as it can now be used as a cashless payment option in both Alipay+ and Alipay China-enabled (AlipayCN) merchants.

This further expands GCash’s availability in one of the most famous destinations in Southeast Asia. It has already been accepted by Alipay+ merchants in 2022, but now GCash can also be used to pay in select AlipayCN establishments. Some of these merchants include 7-Eleven, which has the largest convenience store network in the country at 450 branches; the largest orange juice vending machine operator, iJooz; the exclusive distributor of duty-free cosmetic products, The Shilla Duty-Free; and the largest taxi operator, ComfortDelGro taxis.

“GCash is committed to always being there for our millions of users wherever they are here in the Philippines and all over the world. Thanks to our global partner Alipay+, GCash users can now go cashless in thousands more touchpoints in Singapore,” said Ren-Ren Reyes, president and CEO of GCash mobile wallet operator, G-Xchange, Inc. (GXI).

Aside from expanding its touchpoints, GCash is also making it rewarding for users to go cashless in Singapore. When they use GCash to pay in 7-Eleven, iJooz, and hawkers like Lau Pa Sat they can get PHP 85 off from their purchase. Likewise, users can enjoy up to PHP400 off at ComfortDelGro taxi rides and their shopping at The Shilla Duty-Free stores. To claim these vouchers, head on over to the GCash app and tap the “A+ Rewards” button. In the dropdown button, select Singapore and scroll down to select a voucher to purchase.

Promo Merchants Get PHP 85 off by purchasing PHP 5 voucher 7-Eleven, iJooz, and hawkers like Lau Pa Sat Get PHP 400 off by purchasing PHP 50 voucher ComfortDelGro Taxi, The Shilla Duty-Free

When paying for your purchases at these destinations, be sure to look for the Alipay+ or AlipayCN logo at the checkout. Open your GCash app and select the QR or PayQR button at the bottom of the screen. Scan the merchant’s QR code, or tap “Pay Abroad with Alipay+ or AlipayCN” to have the merchant scan your generated QR. Then, check the amount and click “Pay” to see the receipt.

GCash is continuously expanding its international footprint in partnership with Alipay+. Aside from Singapore, the Philippine e-wallet can be used to pay in select Alipay+-enabled merchants across Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Qatar, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Italy.

“Our users can expect GCash to further expand its global reach as we partner with more merchants in more countries,” Reyes said.

The Philippine finance super app is also making its services available to more Filipinos who live abroad as the GCash app can now be used with international numbers in the US, UK, Canada, Japan, Italy, and Australia.