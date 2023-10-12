Envoy’s visit to Army chief highlights deeper defense ties between Manila and New Delhi

Highlighting the strong military ties between the two nations, India Ambassador to the Philippines, Shambhu S. Kumaran visited Philippine Army (PA) commander Lt. Gen. Roy Galido on Tuesday and discussed the growing defense relationship between the two countries.

“Lt. Gen. Galido and Ambassador Kumaran discussed the growing bilateral defense relationship and matters of mutual interests of both countries. The Army chief also conveyed his appreciation to the Indian Ambassador for bolstering ties with the Indian Army regarding defense and security,” PA spokesperson Col. Xerxes Trinidad said in a statement Wednesday.

He also said that India and the Philippines formally established diplomatic relations on November 26, 1949, shortly after both countries gained independence.

“Some of the bilateral engagements of the two countries include the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on Defense Industry and Logistics cooperation in November 2017 and the establishment of the Joint Defense Industry and Logistics Committee (JDILC) under the MOU,” Trinidad said.

The Philippines’ defense relationship with India has been on the upswing as the South Asia nation won the contract for the BrahMos medium range ramjet supersonic cruise missile system.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines, through the Philippine Marine Corps, will use the Brahmos as its first-ever shore based anti-ship missile system.

Deliveries are expected by the end of the year.

This weapon platform is expected to address the military’s weaknesses and vulnerability in sea control, anti-access/area-denial (A2/AD), and coastal and island defense operations.

The BrahMos cruise missile can be launched from a ship, aircraft, submarine, or land and has a top speed of around Mach 2.8 (around 3,400 kilometers per hour), and is capable of carrying warheads weighing 200 to 300 kilograms.

Then Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana and BrahMos Aerospace director general Atul Dinkar Rane signed the BrahMos contract worth P18.9 billion in a virtual ceremony at its headquarters in Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City on January 28, 2022.