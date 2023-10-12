DOTr chief denies corruption accusation, eyes filing of raps

Department of (DOTr) Transportation Secretary Jaime J. Bautista said on Wednesday he will file charges against individuals who are “maligning” him by tagging him in a corruption allegation in the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB).

In a recorded video message sent to reporters, Bautista categorically denied that he was or is involved in any corrupt practices, as alleged by transport group Manibela and former LTFRB Executive Assistant to the Chairman Jeff Tumbado.

“I am saddened by the baseless allegations being thrown at me—that I am involved in corruption. Please allow me to categorically say that I never accepted any money or favor since assuming the post of transportation secretary,” Bautista said.

On Monday, Tumbado, a practicing journalist who was tapped by the LTFRB previously as the head of its communication unit, alleged that suspended LTFRB Chairman Teofilo Guadiz II is taking “bribes” to hasten the issuances of regulatory documents and franchises.

Manibela, a transport group led by transport worker Mar Valbuena, also tagged the ranks of the DOTr, certain lawmakers, and ultimately the Office of the President in the alleged corrupt practices.

Manibela, which has been actively opposing the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVM), also demanded Bautista’s resignation.

But the 66-year-old Bautista, a former executive of Philippine Airlines (PAL) who went out of retirement in response to President Marcos Jr.’s call, denied that his office had any involvement in the allegations.

“When I took the helm of the DOTr, I vowed to serve the country and the Filipino people with integrity, which to me is more precious than any material wealth,” he said.

Bautista said he would file charges against those who are accusing him.

“I intend to strongly defend the truth and my name so I plan to file the appropriate formal complaint to whoever has been maligning me. While these allegations may have disrupted us from our work, I vehemently deny involvement in any corruption or inappropriate activities,” he said.

Guadiz has been suspended and was temporarily replaced by LTFRB Board Member Mercy Paras Leynes, who is acting as officer-in-charge-chairperson to the LTFRB.