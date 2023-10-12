Cinemalaya calls for entries for 2025 edition

Fresh from its successful 19th edition, the Cinemalaya Philippine Independent Film Festival now calls for submissions for its 2025 full-length category. The deadline for submissions is on or before 6 pm on November 17, 2023.

The country’s biggest independent film festival continues its pursuit of innovative and excellent filmmaking as it marks its 20th year of nurturing new independent filmmakers eager to make their mark in the film industry in 2025.

Those who are interested in submitting their entries may submit it online through forms.gle/UGr1ayAmASL2hSp98, or offline at the Film, Broadcast, and New Media Division office, located at the Cultural Center of the Philippines Annex Building, Vicente Sotto Street, Pasay City.

For online submissions, interested parties must submit the following requirements: the concept paper of the project containing the premise(s) of the film, the genre, the tagline, the key characters, and their descriptions in Filipino or English; a two-page synopsis/storyline of the film project; resume of the proponent/s; two recent photos of proponent/s; and a sample of the work directed by the proponent.

For offline submissions, participants should submit the duly accomplished 2025 Entry Form which can be downloaded from www.culturalcenter.gov.ph or www.cinemalaya.org; concept paper, storyline, resume of the proponents and recent photos. Submit in six copies in a long brown envelope properly labeled with the proponent’s name, title of film entry, and contact details. The sheets containing the concept paper must NOT bear the name of the proponent. Full scripts will not be accepted.

Interested participants may submit a maximum of three entries. However, only one entry per proponent may be considered as a finalist. Works already in principal photography or post-production phase before July 2024 are disqualified, except for documentaries.

Works that are attached to film and television productions, as well as those of local streaming platforms, are eligible for submission as long as the works are not commissioned projects but originated from the filmmaker as a proponent. Commissioned works from commercial platforms are disqualified for consideration.

By February 2, 2024, the Cinemalaya Competition Committee shall select 30 promising submissions, whose proponents will be invited to a pitching session for their respective projects. The initial selection would be narrowed down to 20 entries, whose proponents will undergo the Cinemalaya Film Lab, a three-month-long film-laboratory mentorship program which brings together resource persons from different aspects of filmmaking, from scriptwriting to directing, cinematography, performance, editing, production design, sound, music, production management, and promotion strategies.

For full mechanics, visit the CCP website (www.culturalcenter.gov.ph) or the Cinemalaya website (www.cinemalaya.org).