Brawner asserts Scarborough Shoal still part of PHL territory

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) on Wednesday asserted that Scarborough Shoal, also known as Bajo De Masinloc, is part of the country as it is located within its exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

The AFP issued the statement after China claimed possession of the shoal and stressed that this maritime feature is part of their territory.

It even named it Huangyan Island in their maps.

AFP chief-of-staff Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr., in a radio broadcast interview, dismissed this claim by China as Scarborough Shoal is within the Philippine EEZ.

“We are insisting na hindi sa kanila yan at nasa EEZ natin yang area na yan (ng) yung Bajo De Masinloc o yung Scarborough Shoal (We are insisting that it is not theirs as Bajo De Masinloc or Scarborough Shoal is within our EEZ),” he added.

Scarborough Shoal lies some 120 nautical miles away from the nearest Philippine landmass which is Zambales.

In the same interview, the AFP chief said that there are still no signs that China is erecting any structure off Scarborough Shoal.

“Well sa ngayon wala naman pong mga structures dun sa Scarborough Shoal (Well, as of now, there are no structures in Scarborough Shoal),” he added.

The AFP chief also maintained that China did not chase away a Philippine Navy (PN) vessel found in the vicinity of Scarborough Shoal last Tuesday.

And while the Filipino naval vessel was challenged by the China coast guard (CCG), it proceeded on its maritime patrol mission, Brawner said.

“Hindi po totoo na itinaboy tayo ng CCG so sa aking palagay ay propaganda lamang ng CCG yun (it is not true that the CCG drove our ship away, it is just propaganda of the CCG),” he added.

Also, Brawner maintained that it is part of the AFP’s mandate to patrol the country’s territorial waters and its EEZ.