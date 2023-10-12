Bong Go promotes fire safety awareness in Caloocan City

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go directed his team to provide assistance to recovering fire victims in Caloocan City on Saturday, October 7.

Held at Abes Elementary School and in coordination with Congresswoman Mitch Cajayon-Uy, Go’s team provided grocery packs, drinking water, meals, snacks, vitamins, masks, shirts, and balls for basketball and volleyball to 174 affected families. Meanwhile, shoes and mobile phones were given to select recipients.

The affected families also received financial assistance from the government while the National Housing Authority (NHA) conducted an assessment wherein qualified households may receive necessary housing assistance.

“Yung mga mag-qualify ay maaaring mabigyan ng National Housing Authority ng ayuda pambili ng housing materials tulad ng pako, yero at iba pa upang maisaayos muli ang kanilang mga tirahan,” Go said in a video message.

Go highlighted the vital importance of strengthening government initiatives for fire prevention. He emphasized the need for the government to enhance its fire protection programs to include public awareness campaigns, particularly in urban poor areas prone to fires.

“Importante ang information campaign lalo sa mga lugar kung saan dikit-dikit ang mga bahay para maiwasan ang sunog dahil kapag may nasunog na isang bahay, damay ang iba,” said Go.

The lawmaker went on to note how Republic Act No. 11589 or the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) Modernization Act of 2021, which he primarily authored and co-sponsored, will significantly improve BFP’s capability to respond to fire-related incidents. It also mandates the bureau to implement monthly fire prevention campaigns and information drives in every local government unit.

“Modernizing the country’s Bureau of Fire Protection has always been one of our main advocacies with (former) president Rodrigo Duterte. Just like you, it is our vision to see a better and modern fire response service that is capable of ensuring that this country will be fire-safe,” said the senator.

“Ang gamit po ay nabibili pero ang buhay po ay hindi. Ang nawalang buhay ay wala na. A lost life is a lost life forever, kaya mag-ingat tayo palagi. Magtulungan lang po tayo, mga kababayan ko. Makakaahon din po tayo muli,” he said.

As chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Go offered additional aid to those in need of medical care. He also advised them to visit any of the 31 Malasakit Centers across Metro Manila, including the one located at the Dr. Jose N. Rodriguez Memorial Hospital in Caloocan City, should they need medical assistance from the government.

The Malasakit Center is a one-stop shop where patients can conveniently avail of medical aid from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), Department of Health (DOH), Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, and Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office.

To date, there are 159 Malasakit Centers that have helped over seven million Filipinos nationwide, according to DOH. Go is the principal author and sponsor of the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019.

Go also emphasized the critical role of Super Health Centers in the nation’s healthcare system especially in communities. The senator is particularly concerned with the financial barriers that deter people from seeking medical care. He highlighted how Super Health Centers could alleviate hospital overcrowding and make healthcare more accessible at the grassroots level.

In the city, DOH has funded three strategic areas for Super Health Centers. These centers will offer database management, out-patient, birthing, isolation, diagnostic (laboratory: x-ray and ultrasound), pharmacy and ambulatory surgical unit. Other available services are eye, ear, nose, and throat (EENT) service, oncology centers, physical therapy and rehabilitation center and telemedicine, where remote diagnosis and treatment of patients will be done.

Go also emphasized the significance of RA 11959 or the Regional Specialty Centers Act. Go is a principal sponsor and one of the authors of the said law, which mandates the establishment of Regional Specialty Centers within existing DOH regional hospitals.

As vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, Go has also extended his support to several infrastructure initiatives in Caloocan City to help boost its economic growth, such as the construction of multipurpose buildings.

Last September 28, Go’s team also provided assistance to fire victims in the city.

Image credits: Philippine Information Agency





