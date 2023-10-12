BOC files criminal charges vs suspected smugglers of toxic chemicals, choppers

The Bureau of Customs (BOC) said it recently filed two criminal complaints with the Department of Justice (DOJ) against smugglers of illicit chemicals and helicopters.

In a statement, the BOC said it filed the complaints last October 6 against two separate importers who misdeclared their shipments.

The first case involves a shipment that arrived at the Port of Manila in August that was declared to contain 652 drums of Molybdate.

However, the shipment was misdeclared after Customs personnel uncovered that it contained steel drums filled with Sodium Cyanide at a purity level of 98 percent instead of Molybdate. The shipment was determined to have originated from China.

“This hazardous cargo has led to the implicated importer facing one count of violation of Section 1401 (e) in connection with Sections 1400 and 117 of Republic Act No. 10863, commonly known as the Customs Modernization Tariff Act (CMTA); Republic Act (R.A) 6969, the Toxic Substances and Hazardous and Nuclear Wastes Control Act of 1990; and Department of Environment and Natural Resources Administrative Order No. 39, Series of 1997, the Chemical Control Order for Cyanide and Cyanide Compounds,” the Customs said on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the BOC said the other case was a separate incident that involved a shipment that arrived at the Manila International Container Port (MICP) last May. The shipment was declared to contain surplus helicopter components but turned out to be containing two units of used helicopters along with associated parts, according to the BOC.

“The consignee involved in this case is now facing one (1) count of violation of Section 1401 (e) and Section 1400 in connection with Section 1113 of the CMTA,” it said.

The BOC said it has filed 87 criminal complaints against smugglers with the DOJ since January.

The BOC earlier disclosed that it has conducted 730 anti-smuggling operations that resulted in the seizure of P35.963-billion smuggled goods.