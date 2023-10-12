Barangay officials reminded to facilitate release of indigency certificates for needy

With the implementation of the Malaya Rice Project, the chairman of the House Committee on Metro Manila Development on Wednesday called on barangay officials to not withhold barangay indigency certificates from those in need.

Manila 2nd District Rep. Rolan Valeriano, the panel chairman, said that the provision of indigency certificates is not a discretionary power of barangay officials but a moral and legal responsibility.

Recently, in a display of accountability and transparency, Valeriano said a barangay chairman from Manila faced the consequences of refusing to issue these certificates.

Valeriano noted that a barangay indigency certificate is a crucial tool for providing assistance to those who are less fortunate.

“Let us not withhold barangay indigency certificates from those in need,” he told barangay officials, who are tasked with upholding the welfare and well being of their constituents.

Earlier, Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez announced that the House of Representatives and the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) would distribute rice and financial aid to at least 2.5 million Filipinos within the next two weeks under the Malaya Rice Project.

Romualdez said each beneficiary would receive P1,000 and 15 kilos of rice worth P500 to P600, with the process taking “less than a month.”

Romualdez said he has asked the 33 House members to identify 10,000 indigent residents who would receive the rice assistance, including senior citizens, solo parents, and persons with disabilities.

Barangay indigency certificates, often referred to as “certificates of indigency,” are documents issued by barangay officials to certify the financial status of an individual or family.

“It is often the smallest of units that play the most significant role in the lives of its residents—the barangays,” Valeriano added.

According to Valeriano, these certificates are primarily used to avail of various government services, such as medical assistance, educational support, and social welfare programs, and they are essential for ensuring that every citizen has access to the basic amenities and support they need to lead a dignified life.

Valeriano, meanwhile, acknowledged that barangay officials face several challenges when deciding who should receive these certificates. Limited resources and the potential for abuse can make this task daunting.

However, he urged officials to prioritize transparency and fairness in their decisions.

He said he understands the challenges faced by barangay officials and calls for collaboration to ensure that indigency certificates are distributed fairly.