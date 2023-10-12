Ancajas excited on world title fight vs Inoue

FORMER world champion Jerwin “The Pretty Boy” Ancajas expressed excitement about the Top Rank’s latest approval of his upcoming world title fight against Japanese reigning World Boxing Association (WBA) bantamweight champion Takuma Inoue on November 15 at the Ryogoku Kokugikan in Tokyo.

In a video interview with BusinessMirror on Thursday, the 31-year-old Ancajas said he would avoid the mistakes that caused him to lose the İnternational Boxing Federation super flyweight title that he held for a long time.

He thanked Top Rank for giving him a shot at the world title of Inoue, younger brother of unbeaten unified super bantamweight champion Naoya Inoue

“After losing my belt, I never expect that I will receive another crack to become a world champion again,” Ancajas said. “It’s another great opportunity that should not be wasted.”

Ancajas gave the interview after a sparring session at the Knucklehead Gym in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Top Rank owner Bob Arum gave Ancajas the opportunity to fight Inoue in a 12-rounder.

Manager and head trainer Joven Jimenez said Ancajas has never ceased to train in Las Vegas since he decided to climb from 115 lbs to 118 lbs in February, four months after his failed bid to regain his belt from Fernando Daniel Martinez in their October 2022 rematch.

Ancajas didn’t disappoint in his second fight as a bantamweight by beating Colombian Wilner Soto via a fifth-round knockout in a non-title bout in Minnesota last June 26.

“My condition as well as my confidence is improving by the day. I am thankful to sir Sean Gibbons [president of MP Promotions] for helping us nail this fight,” he said.

Ancajas holds a 34-3-2 win-loss-draw record with 23 knockouts while the 27-year-old Inoue, a nine-year pro, owns an 18-1 record with four knockouts.

“I am not going to relax because of his record,” Ancajas said. “I have to study his style and work hard.”

Inoue’s only loss came was to former World Boxing Council bantamweight champion Nordine Oubaali of France in December 2019 in Japan.