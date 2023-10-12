Adamson U shines in ROTC Games

ADAMSON University swept Navy’s athletics competitions while St. Jude College of Quezon City dominated the Air Force events of the Reserved Officers Training Corps Games National Capital Region (NCR) Leg at the PhilSports oval in Pasig City.

Kent Jardin and Denmark Dacunes led the Soaring Falcons with three gold medals each and joined hands in the relay events in a mighty show of firepower in the Navy bracket.

Jardin opened the two-day athletics competitions with a win in the 200 meters with a time of 22.22 seconds while teammate Dacunes topped the 100 meters in 11:20 seconds.

Jardin and Dacunes then worked with John Martin and Alexander Padilla to win the men’s 4x-100m relay in 44.50 seconds as well as the 4×400-m relay with a clocking of 3.38.87 seconds.

Not to be outdone, the Lady Falcons led by Christine Guergio, collected two gold medals in the Navy’s women’s contest after winning the 100 in 13.46 seconds and the 200.

Their triumphs in the women’s 4x400m relay and 4x100m relay, however, were forfeited because was of lack of competitors. They will advance to the national finals.

St. Jude College of Quezon City also secured six golds courtesy of Hecy Orbillo in Air Force’ women’s 200 in 42.59 seconds and Isadora Azor in the 100 in 16.88 seconds.

They also won the men’s 4x400m (4:47.96) and 4x100m in 58.21 seconds.

The other gold medalists were Mac James Angoring of Rizal Technological University (RTU) in Army’s 200m and Josie Inemendo of University of the Philippines-Diliman in Army’s women’s 200m.

Artuto Ocana also of RTU topped Army’s 10-m dash in 11.45 seconds and teammate Bernadette Batoy ruled the women’s 100m in 14.07.

The City of Malabon University grabbed gold medals in Army’s men’s 4x100m in 51.22 and women’s 4x400m (5:58.12).

Also shining in the competition were Bendren Yssulan of PATTS College of Aeronautics in the Force’ men’s 100m (13.58-seconds), John Kevin Mina of Philippine State College of Aeronautics in the 200m (28.9-seconds).

University of Makati surprised highly touted Adamson University, 25-14, 12-25, 25-19, 25-22, to sweep Navy’s women’s volleyball competition.

The U-Mak ladies ended the elimination round with a 3-0 record followed by Adamson University with 2-1 and De La Salle-Taft with 1-1.

University of Perpetual Help System Dalta was at the bottom with a 0-3 record.