44-member team vies in Asian swimfest

PHILIPPINE Aquatics is looking at a lean 44-member national junior team to the 11th Asian Age Group Swimming Championships set December 3 to 6 at the New Clark Aquatics Center in Capas, Tarlac.

Eight boys and eight girls will compete in the 12-14 and 15-17 age groups, while six boys and six girls will vie in the 18-over class, according to tournament director Chito Rivera.

They will be selected from national tryouts that started with the recent concluded Dahunog Swim Fest (Visayas and Mindanao qualification) in Dipolog City and the Manila leg set October 13 to 15 at the Teofilo Ildefonso Swimming Pool inside the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

The tryouts are organized by Philippine Aquatics headed by President Miko Vargas and secretary-general Batangas 1st District Rep. Eric Buhain.

The top two swimmers after the consolidation of registered times after the two tryouts will be considered for the Philippine team.

“The best way to select the best swimmers is through a national tryout. We did this during the Southeast Asian Age Group Selection last August and the results are very satisfying,” said Buhain, a Philippine Sports Hall of Famer.

“Our 18-man team won a total of 16 medals, including two golds, in that regional tournament,” he added.

Provisionary status were given Jennuel Booh De Leon of Aklan and Jie Angela Mikaela Talosig of Midsayap in North Cotabato in the Mindanao leg held over the weekend.

The 17-year-old De Leon, gold medalist in the boys 50m butterfly (25.40) during the SEA Age Jakarta edition, topped the boys 18 class 100m free (54.90), 50m back (26.94) while resetting his personal best in the 50m free (24.35) in winning a bronze medal in Jakarta with a vastly improved 23.66 seconds.

Talosig, 14, on the other hand, dominated the girls 15-17 class 50m freestyle (28.45), 800m freestyle (10:00.00), 200m free (2:16.14), 100m free (1:02.34), 1500-m free (19:04.97), 400-m free (4:48.09), and 200m back (2:20.66).

The country’s top junior swimmers Micaela Mojdeh and Jamesray Ajido, both holders of the national junior mark, are expected to lead the starry cast of participants in the three-day Manila leg tryouts starting on Friday (Oct.13).

Also expected to vie for slots for the National Team were SEA Age group gold winner Arabella Taguinota (100m breast, 1:13.40), and fellow SEA Age medalists Estifano Ramos, Clark Ken Apuada, Jalil Taguinod, Ivo Enot, Mishka Sy, and Aishel Evangelista.

Rivera also reiterated that Filipinos based abroad need to join the tryouts, while students from public schools are free of charge during the competition.