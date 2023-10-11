DMW reveals main discussion points for upcoming Saudi visit

Better working conditions and settlement of unpaid benefits of over 10,000 overseas Filipino workers (OFW) will be among the issues to be raised by senior officials of the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) during their upcoming visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

The delegates from DMW, which will include DMW Officer-in-Charge Hans J. Cacdac, and DMW Undersecretaries Patricia Yvonne M. Caunan, and Bernard P. Olalia, will fly to Riyadh, KSA during the weekend ahead of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., who will also be traveling to the Middle Eastern country this month.

The Chief Executive will be attending the 2023 Asean-Gulf Cooperation Council Summit, which will be held on October 20, 2023 in KSA.

“We will be there to meet out Saudi counterparts to discuss Saudi claims and other measures to enhance the protection of OFWs,” Cacdac said in a news briefing last week.

He made the remark when asked about the updates about the unpaid claims of over 10,000 OFWs who were displaced from construction firms in KSA from 2015 to 2016.

Also to be discussed in DMW’s forthcoming talks with Saudi officials, Cacdac said, will be the implementation of the Philippines-KSA bilateral agreement for the welfare and protection of Filipino domestic workers.

This comes days after the reported death of Marjorette Garcia, a 32-year-old household service worker (HSW), who was found dead with stab wounds in KSA last week.

Last November, the Saudi government committed to allocate 2 billion Saudi Riyals to finally settle the said unpaid claims of the OFWs.

“For now, we have yet to be given a time when the claims will be released except [we have been informed] that there will be a Saudi minister of finance, who will become a part of the inter-agency committee from the Saudi side, who will oversee the transfer of funds to the proper account for the release,” Cacdac said in Filipino.

He added they already relayed this to the representatives of the claimants in their recent meeting.

The DMW chief said they also discussed the possible assistance for the said claimants, including medical treatment from the OFW Hospital in Pampanga, and financial assistance from the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA).