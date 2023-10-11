China claims of driving away Navy gunboat from shoal mere propaganda, Brawner says

Maintaining that China’s claims are just mere propaganda, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) chief-of-staff Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. on Tuesday stressed that no Filipino naval vessel will be chased or driven out of Scarborough Shoal should one be deployed there.

Brawner made the comment when sought for a reaction after the China coast guard claimed that it drove away a “Philippine Navy gunboat” it found intruding in the waters adjacent to Huangyan Island (the Chinese name for Scarborough Shoal).

“Sabihin mo na propaganda ng Chinese ’yan [that is Chinese propaganda], it’s not true, and if ever kung may barko tayo dun [at] palalayasin [and we have a ship there and they will try to drive or chase it away], we will not [allow it],” the AFP chief added.

He also stressed that it is the duty of the AFP and its services to ensure that Filipino fishermen can fish in the country’s exclusive economic zone.

“Hindi tayo papayag na palalayasin [we will not allow ourselves to be driven out of our] exclusive economic zone, it is our duty, it is our right to make sure that our fishermen can fish in our economic zone,” the AFP chief stressed.

Also, Brawner said that they already have the purported incident verified but this proved naught.

And as of this time, the AFP chief said only the Philippine Coast Guard has a presence off Scarborough Shoal and these are located south of this feature.

Brawner also theorized that this bit of propaganda from China is aimed at showing their “internal audience” that they are doing something about this issue and “look good” in return.

However, in another interview at around 5 p.m. Tuesday, the AFP chief confirmed that a Navy ship was in the vicinity of Bajo De Masinloc (the Philippine name for Scarborough Shoal) and that it was challenged by the China Coast Guard while doing a maritime patrol at around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

However, the AFP chief said that the Filipino naval vessel, which he did not identify, proceeded on its mission.

“So umaandar siya ngayon, nandun yung Coast Guard ng China, tsinallenge, ito naman Navy ship tuluy-tuloy lang [the ship was steaming when the Chinese Coast Guard challenged it, the Navy ship, however, proceeded with its mission],” Brawner who also emphasized that the Filipino vessel was not driven off.

Brawner also maintained his original statement that Chinese claims of driving of the Navy vessel as propaganda.

“So ang stand pa rin natin is propaganda pa rin ng China yun [Our stand on that claim is still a propaganda of China],” he added.