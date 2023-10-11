CCP brings best of British theater to PHL big screen

Nine world-class stage plays, filmed live from Britain’s most exciting stages, will make their Philippine premiere through the CCP National Theater Live, a newly-minted program of the Cultural Center of the Philippines, which aims to provide the best of London National Theatre in a cinema near you.

Through CCP National Theater Live, the premier arts and culture institution provides yet another exceptional “live” performance experience to expand the cultural palettes of its audiences, while making international theater accessible to theater enthusiasts, playwrights, artists and the broader public.

First launched in June 2009, the National Theater Live is a groundbreaking project to broadcast the best of British theater live from the London stage to cinemas across the United Kingdom, around the world, and now in Philippine shores.

The CCP partnered with National Theatre Live and the Ayala Malls Cinema to launch the first season, which runs until May 28, 2024, exclusively at Greenbelt cinemas.

For the first season, the lineup features Life of Pi, Frankenstein, The Seagull, Much Ado About Nothing, The Crucible, Fleabag, Othello, King Lear, and Hamlet, all digitally filmed in high-definition quality. NTL films their plays in front of live theater audiences, but optimized for the big screen and made accessible to theater fans across the globe.

Witness the magic of London National Theatre through CCP National Theater Live. All screenings will be at 5:30 pm, exclusively at Greenbelt cinemas. Regular ticket price is at ₱250 while special ticket price for students is at ₱150.

Tickets can be purchased at www.sureseats.com.