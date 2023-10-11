BIR extends estate tax amnesty,issues rules on filing, payments

THE Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) has issued Revenue Regulations (RR) 10-2023 that effectively extended the estate tax amnesty and covered the estate of individuals who died on or before May 31, 2022.

The RR was issued in response to the recent passage into law of Republic Act (RA) 11956, which extended the period for availing of the amnesty to June 14, 2025.

The BIR also expanded the coverage to those who passed away on or before May 2022, regardless of whether assessments had been issued or not, provided the estate taxes remained unpaid or had accrued as of the date.

BIR Commissioner Romeo D. Lumagui Jr. said that with the issuance of RA 11956 and its implementing rules and regulations (IRR), he hopes that more citizens will avail of the estate tax amnesty “considering that its deadline has been extended and its coverage has been expanded.”

The amended regulations also outline changes to key aspects of the tax amnesty filing and payment process. Per RR 10-2023, the “Estate Tax Amnesty Return” (ETAR) can be filed and paid electronically or manually, by the executor or administrator, legal heirs, transferees, or beneficiaries, within June 15, 2023 until June 14, 2025.

The bureau said taxpayers can file and pay at any authorized agent bank (AAB), through the Revenue Collection Officer (RCO) of Revenue District Offices (RDOs) or authorized tax-software providers. Installment payment is also allowed within two years from the statutory date of its payment without civil penalty and interest.

The BIR said the regulations also specify the necessary documents for the processing of applications for estate tax amnesty.

This includes the mandatory requirements, such as a certified true copy of the Death Certificate, Taxpayer Identification Number (TIN) of the decedent and heirs, and government-issued identification card of the executor/administrator of the estate.

Specific requirements for real properties and personal properties, if applicable, are likewise specified in the regulations, together with other applicable requirements.

The BIR also said the requirements include the proof of settlement of the estate, whether judicial or extrajudicial and need not accompany the ETAR if it is not yet available at the time of its filing and payment of taxes.

However, the BIR said it will not issue an electronic Certificate Authorizing Registration (eCAR) unless such proof (such as Extra-Judicial Settlement of Estate or copy of the Court Order) is presented and submitted to the concerned RDO.

One eCAR shall be issued per real property, including any improvements, if any. For personal properties included in the estate, a separate eCAR will be issued.

Estates covered by the estate tax amnesty, which have fully complied with all the requirements/conditions set forth in the regulations, including payment, shall be immune from the payment of all estate taxes.

The BIR said also exempted are any increments and additions thereto, arising from the failure to pay any and all Estate Taxes for the period ending May 31, 2022 and prior years, and from all appurtenant civil, criminal and administrative cases, and penalties under the 1997 Tax Code, as amended.