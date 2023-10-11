2 Pinoys dead in Israel

TWO Filipinos were killed when Hamas militants attacked southern Israel, the Department of Foreign Affairs announced Wednesday.

The DFA has yet to provide more details. But DFA Secretary Enrique Manalo condemned the killing, and described the Hamas attack last Saturday as “acts of terrorism and violence.”

“The Philippines condemns the killing of two Filipino nationals and all other acts of terrorism and violence as a result of Hamas actions against Israel,” Manalo wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The DFA had earlier said six Filipino workers are missing from the deadliest attack on Israel since Yom Kippur War.

It is not yet clear if the two killed Filipinos are one of those missing.

There are 30,000 Filipino workers in Israel, most of them are caregivers and based in Tel-Aviv, Haifa and northern parts of Israel.

There are also 137 Filipinos in Gaza, where Hamas has control and is now the subject of massive retaliatory airstrikes by Israel.

“The Philippine government will continue to provide all possible assistance to distressed Filipinos nationals in Israel and Palestine,” Manalo said.

“The Philippines is ready to work with other countries towards a long-lasting resolution to the conflict, in accordance with pertinent UN Security Council Resolutions and the general principles of international law,” he added.