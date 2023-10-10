Think tank: BSP won’t hike rates in November meet

DESPITE the 6.1-percent inflation rate posted in September, Moody’s Analytics does not expect the Monetary Board to raise interest rates in its next meeting in November.

Last week, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) reported that rice prices, which posted a 17.9-percent increase and was the highest in 14 years, was among the major contributors to higher inflation. (Full story here: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2023/10/06/september-inflation-rises-to-6-1-rice-prices-blamed/)

Given this, Moody’s Analytics said “it looks increasingly unlikely” that inflation will fall within the 2 to 4 percent target set by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) with the fourth quarter of this year.

“BSP’s monetary policy meeting in November will be one to watch. Monetary Board members will have the benefit of September-quarter GDP results and the October inflation print before having to make their decision. We expect them to leave the policy rate at 6.25 percent,” Moody’s Analytics said.

In a weekly preview, Moody’s Analytics said the high inflation in September was also due to the decision of the Manila Electric Co. to increase electricity prices. This was on the back of the global increase in energy prices.

“The reading was much stronger than our and the market consensus forecasts of 5.2 percent and 5.3 percent, respectively, and was at the top end of Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas’ expected range for the month of 5.3 percent to 6.1 percent,” Moody’s Analytics said.

Meanwhile, ANZ Research said there is little room for monetary easing in Asia, including in the Philippines. The region’s central banks may be prompted to move in lock-step with the United States Federal Reserve.

Earlier, the Philippines’ monetary authorities said the US Federal Reserve’s actions are of less concern to the decision of the Monetary Board to raise, maintain, or cut rates. (Full story: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2023/09/22/bsp-chief-hints-at-possible-rate-hikes-until-next-year/)

BSP Governor Eli M. Remolona Jr. said the Monetary Board’s primary consideration was the increase in fares and electricity rates, as these could add 0.5 percent to the inflation forecast of the BSP, especially in 2024.

“While Asia’s monetary policy settings are suitable for periods of benign growth-inflation dynamics, the region’s central banks have little room to move away from the Fed’s path,” ANZ, however, said.

Based on the data, ANZ said the Philippines and Indonesia have the weakest positions relative to their peers in terms of external position such as foreign direct investment (FDI) and portfolio inflows.

However, Thailand, India, and the Philippines scored high in terms of both dollar reserves coverage and potential cross-border outflows during periods of stress.

ANZ said relative to its peers, the country is not doing well in terms of its fiscal and public finances, compared to the average in emerging economies.

The data showed the country’s budget balance as a percentage of GDP at -6.1 percent, compared to emerging economies’ -2.8 percent; government revenue as a percentage of GDP at 21 percent when the region’s average is 25.6; and interest payment as a percent of revenues at 14 percent, when the average among its peers is at 4.5 percent.

Image credits: Michael Edwards | Dreamstime.com





