Senators bat for more funds for DOJ cybercrime units

SEVERAL senators agreed on the need to augment the budget of Department of Justice (DOJ) and the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) for the efficient investigation and prosecution of cyber-related crimes.

At Monday’s budget deliberations led by the Senate for the proposed P34.486-billion budget of the DOJ and its attached agencies, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla told the Senate Finance Committee chaired by Senator Sonny Angara that aside from the budget, the DOJ and NBI are short-handed in fighting cybercrime.

For instance, Remulla said, the DOJ-Office of the Cybercrime only has 20 personnel while the NBI only has more than 400 agents deployed nationwide.

Remulla noted that 90 percent of crimes have cybercrime contents, thus, more investigators and prosecutors are needed to handle such cases.

“We have only 20 people in our cybercrime unit. We will be needing at least 200 people for this. That’s why we really need some help here,” Remulla told senators.

He noted that even bank robberies are now being perpetrated online and through the use of cellular phones and other high technology.

Remulla cited also the need to upgrade the tools and capability of the NBI to make it on a par with cyber criminals.

Senator JV Ejercito lamented that the intelligence fund allotted for the NBI’s Cybercrime Division for 2024 was just P475,000.

Ejercito said if there is an agency that needs higher confidential funds, it is the NBI cybercrime division as it needs to go after hackers and other individuals operating various scams online.

“We really need to put confidential funds, intelligence funds because as I mentioned, this is a new crime that we are facing right now, the new enemy we are facing right now,” Ejercito said.

NBI Director Medardo de Lemos admitted that increasing the intelligence fund of the NBI would greatly help the agency carry out its mandate. The agency-wide intelligence fund allotted for the NBI is P175 million.

Among the cases being handled by the DOJ and NBI cybercrime division are identity thefts, online scam or fraud, hacking of bank accounts and personal accounts, phishing, cyber libel, forensic accounting and other violations under the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012.

De Lemos told the senators that the

NBI is having difficulty hiring and training more men because the salaries being offered are not attractive aside from the lack of budget for the training of new personnel.

“We don’t have a budget for the training, it was not approved by the DBM (Department of Budget and Management) because our organizational structure and staffing pattern (OSSP) has yet to finalize,” De Lemos said.

Remulla, said DOJ sought P290 million to hire and train more NBI agents next year, but the DBM only approved P8 million for the purpose.

Remulla asked the committee to allot a P100 million in support of the NBI academy, which trains new agents.

The proposed budget for the DOJ and its attached agencies in 2024 is P34.486 billion. Of this, P4.57 billion is allotted to the NBI, which is 65.59 percent higher than 2023 budget, which was P2.76 billion.

With such budget, NBI commits to process more than 7.6 million applications for clearance within 10 minutes from receipts of the requirements and investigate 57,000 pending cases.

Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III lauded Solicitor General Menardo Guevarra for allowing the realignment of his office’s confidential fund (CF) to best-suited agencies of the government. Guevarra told senators the Office of the Solicitor General (OSG) had initially sought a P19-million CF from the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) for 2024, but decided to allow Congress to reallocate it to agencies in greater need.

“One good thing we heard from the SolGen himself, he is giving up the CF given in the National Expenditure Program by the DBM for the OSG,” Pimentel said.

Senator Raffy Tulfo batted for additional budgets for the National Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of Customs, proposing to cut down the Department of Agriculture’s P50-million confidential fund and reallocate it to the NBI and BOC.

Meanwhile, Sen. Nancy Binay wants to utilize technology to address the problem of human trafficking and the long queue at the airport’s Bureau of Immigration (BI) inspection area.

According to Binay, the use of technology will resolve the BI’s problem with human trafficking and at the same the agency can protect the rights of Filipinos to travel without a delay. ”I also understand that it is very difficult to balance the need to prevent human trafficking and the need to respect the rights to travel of our countrymen …but more than that, maybe the use of technology to background check or a software to trace if a person is in the criteria of not going on vacation,” Binay said. ”Do we have that capability?” the senator asked.

Remulla, who presented the DOJ budget, said they are now using new advance technology and the establishment of Electronic Gate (E-Gate) in all international airports in the country. With a report by Butch Fernandez

Image credits: Roy Domingo





