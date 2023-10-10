Preneed’s 1st-half premium income up 9.45% to ₧11.2B

THE preneed industry’s total premium income in the first half rose by 9.45 percent year-on-year to P11.21 billion as more Filipinos bought memorial plans during the reference period, the Insurance Commission (IC) said.

The IC said the preneed industry’s total premium income was P968.2 million higher than the P10.243 billion it posted in the first half of last year.

“The increase in total premium income could be attributed to the increase in the number of preneed plans sold during the said period, which totaled 419,044 preneed plans sold during the 1st half of 2023, or a 27.66-percent increase from the number of preneed plans sold during the same period last year,” the IC said in a news release on Monday.

The IC said the number of preneed plans sold in the first half was 90,795 higher than the 328,249 preneed plans sold by the industry in the first half of last year.

IC data showed that majority of the preneed plans sold in the first half were life plans (418,605), followed by pension plans (429) and education plans (10).

“Majority of the 419,044 preneed plans sold during the first half are memorial plans, which accounted for 99.89 percent of all preneed plans sold during the period,” the IC said.

St. Peter Life Plan Inc. topped the list of preneed firms in terms of total premiums as it registered P10.606 billion in total premiums during the reference period.

St. Peter Life Plan Inc. alone accounted for 96.07 percent of the total premiums recorded by the entire pre-need industry in the first half.

The IC said the preneed industry’s trust fund surplus in the first half reached P6.83 billion, as its investment in trust funds rose faster than its contingent liabilities in servicing active preneed plans sold to the public. The amount was more than triple the P2.048-billion trust fund reserve that the preneed industry had in the first half of last year, IC data showed.

“As of the first half of 2023, investments in trust funds of preneed companies reached P125.37 billion, while contingent liabilities of preneed companies in servicing active preneed plans sold to the public amounted to P118.53 billion,” the IC said.

The preneed industry’s total investment in trust funds rose by 7.37 percent from last year’s P116.759 billion while its preneed reserves grew by 3.33 percent on an annual basis from P114.71 billion recorded in the first half of 2022.

“The Insurance Commission actively monitors the investments in trust funds of each preneed company to ensure that said trust funds are enough to pay contingent liabilities of each preneed company based on the pre-need plans that they sold to the public,” the IC said.

“Pursuant to Section 30 of the Pre-Need Code, preneed companies are required to establish a trust fund per preneed plan category (i.e. memorial, pension, or educational plan) that shall remain for the sole purpose of paying benefits to planholders,” it added.

Furthermore, IC data showed that the preneed industry saw its total assets, total liabilities, total net worth and total net income growing in the first half.

The IC said the industry’s total net worth rose by 40.09 percent to P22.667 billion from P16.180 billion last year as its total assets outpaced total liabilities.

The preneed industry’s total assets grew by 7.86 percent year-on-year to P148.802 billion; while its total liabilities increased by 3.57 percent from last year to P126.134 billion, according to the IC.