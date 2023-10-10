Piolo Pascual is newest endorser of BingoPlus in spectacular ‘Bingoplus Day: The Papa P Day!’  

BingoPlus, the first live-streaming bingo in the Philippines, serving as the leading entertainment gateway of the Filipinos, celebrates a monumental night filled with games, prizes, performances, and entertainment vibes in the “BingoPlus Day 4: The PAPA P Day!” held on October 7 at SM Sky Dome.

The event’s main highlight was the unveiling of the brand’s newest celebrity endorser, which is none other than the ever-handsome and most-sought actor in the country, Mr. Piolo Pascual. Mr. Andy Tsui, the president of DigiPlus, warmly welcomes the celebrity superstar to the growing family. “I would like to take this opportunity to welcome our newest endorser, Mr. Piolo Pascual. Welcome to the DigiPlus and BingoPlus family. We are looking forward to this new partnership and to more BingoPlus Day celebrations with you.”

On top of that, BingoPlus also rewarded a lucky player with an astounding P54 million pesos worth of cash prizes in the said event. This follows the momentous awarding of the biggest jackpot prize in the brand’s history, amounting to a grand P74+ million pesos. Mr. Jasper VIcencio, the president of AB Leisure Exponent Inc., congratulated the lucky players and gave them valuable advice. “I also want to remind all our winners to be wise in spending their winnings. Set your priorities, kasi opportunities like this only knock once, kaya naman wag nating sayangin ito. Always be a blessing to your families and to others.”

In an interview aired during “BingoPlus Day 4: The PAPA P Day!”, the P74+ million pesos winner shared that she would use the prize to build a scholarship program for the youth as she believes that they are the hope for a better future. “Because of BingoPlus, hindi lang po kami ang nanalo, hindi lang po yung parents ko, hindi lang po yung lola at lolo ko. Pati na rin po yung mga kabataan na matutulungan ko to spread my blessings.”

Numerous artists and influencers also joined the spectacular event, bringing more fun and excitement to the BingoPlus community. The audience were thoroughly entertained by the powerful performances of VXON, Arci Munoz, and Empoy. Their talents, stage presence, and charms made the dazzling night unforgettable.

Screams of kilig filled the Sky Dome as BingoPlus’ newest official celebrity endorser, Piolo Pascual, serenaded the audience with a song performance. The heartthrob expressed his joy and gratitude to represent a brand that brings good vibes to the Filipino people.

“It’s nice to represent a brand na alam mong puro good vibes lang and they give better chances to people na gusto ng mas magandang buhay. So it’s a good feeling to be able to represent something that is very positive.”

“BingoPlus Day: The Papa P Day!” also prepared games and grand prizes for the audience to enjoy. Selected winners were able to take home two iPhone 15 Pro Max and three luxurious all-expense paid trips to Boracay.

The event is a testament to BingoPlus’ commitment to elevating the local entertainment scene to provide top-tier amusement of excellent quality to the Filipino people. It also underscores the brand’s dedication to delivering positive vibes and a brighter future for its players.

The night would not be a success without the support of its affiliate, ArenaPlus, an upand-coming 24/7 sports betting app in the country. The brand is set to level up the local sports-entertainment scene with its latest NBA Live Show launch. Play big and win bigger with ArenaPlus’ proud endorser, the one-and-only Jordan Clarkson,

For more updates, visit www.bingoplus.com and www.arenaplus.net. Download the apps now via the App Store and Google Play.