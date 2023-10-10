PHL carriers consider possible flights to India

FILIPINO carriers are looking forward to add more international routes when the global supply chain issues ease and certain visa rules are perfected.

In a Viber exchange, Philippine Airlines (PAL) president Stanley Ng said, for one, recently spoke with Indian tour operators for possible charter flights. “PAL is open to connect Philippines and India, whether charter or commercial [flights]. We are just having challenges with the worldwide [supply-chain problems with] Pratt & Whitney. Once it’s resolved, we can definitely explore [flights to India].”

He said, more exploratory talks will “tentatively” take place “around third quarter next year.”

In July, engine aircraft manufacturer Pratt & Whitney announced a recall of 1,200 of 3,000 Geared Turbofan engines for inspection due to possible microcroscopic cracks. According to the Financial Times, these engines were introduced in 2016 in the Airbus A320neo, and is estimated to affect about 57 international carriers. Prior to this, PAL and Cebu Pacific had to cancel or reschedule their flights due to preventive maintenance issues and delayed delivery of engine aircraft and other spare parts from Pratt & Whitney.

‘Large, growing middle class’

For his part, Cebu Pacific (CEB) president and chief commercial officer Alexander Lao said the carrier supports a more relaxed visa policy for Indian tourists, as suggested by a number of government and private tourism experts. “I need to see the actual policy regulation, but I think the Philippine government should continue to roll it out as India has a large and growing middle class,” he said.

“Commercial operations [with India] will continue to be studied,” he added. He noted that CEB actually flew chartered Bayanihan flights during the pandemic bringing home overseas Filipinos caught by international travel bans from India.

While the Philippines and India have had an air service agreement since 1949, there are currently no direct flights between both countries. To get to the Philippines, Indians have to travel via third country such as Singapore, Bangkok, or Kuala Lumpur. Despite the lack of direct flights, India was the Philippines’s 11th source market for tourists with arrivals reaching 134,963 in 2019, an 11.43-percent increase from 2018.

Among the world’s biggest spenders

Prior to the pandemic, Indian outbound travelers reached 27 million, growing at a compounded annual growth rate of 9 percent from 2011 to 2019. Last year, 21 million Indians traveled internationally, making it the largest source market of outbound tourists in Asia.

According to a recent study by financial services consultants Nangia Andersen LLP and FICCI, there are about 80 million Indian passport holders. “India’s outbound tourism market will surpass US$40 billion by 2026 with an impressive double-digit growth rate during the forecast period 2021-2026,” the report said.

Data from the United Nations World Tourism Organization also indicated the huge purse power of Indian tourists, who spend about $1,200 per capita on a holiday, versus Americans who spend $700, and Europeans, $500.

Senator Nancy Binay recently encouraged the Department of Tourism (DOT) to pursue an electronic visa (e-visa) policy for Indian nationals, instead of focusing on China, to expand the Philippines’ source markets for tourists. (See, “Check e-visa policy, focus on Indians — Sen. Nancy,” in the BusinessMirror.)

The Department of Foreign Affairs, which has been pilot-testing an e-visa platform in Shanghai since August 24, has said it supported an e-visa scheme for India as well. At present, Indian nationals have to apply for a visa to enter the Philippines. Indians who hold a permanent resident visa or a current visa from the United States, the United Kingdom, Schengen countries, Australia, Canada, Japan, and Singapore are allowed to enter the Philippines without a visa from 14 to 21 days.