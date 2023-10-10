P50M State-U building renamed after donor Okada Foundation

APALIT, PAMPANGA – Recipients of the Okada Foundation’s (OFI) Php 50-million school building donation at the Don Honorio Ventura State University (DHVSU) recently approved a measure to rename the facility after the institute’s benefactor.

The new building, Academy Building 2, is now officially called the OKADA Academic Building, after SUC President III Enrique G. Baking gave the resolution his approval.

Finished in April 2023, the school building stands three-storeys high with a capacity for 12 classrooms and a spacious courtyard for students. Okada Foundation’s project sought to address the growing population of students in Apalit, Pampanga.

The project was initiated by Okada Foundation, and was realized through the cooperation of the Office of Senator Lito Lapid.

“It makes us proud to hear that they’ve agreed to name the building after our foundation,” said OFI President James Lorenzana. “But more than that, we’re hopeful that the building fulfills its purpose as a place of learning, and as an inspiration for other organizations to collaborate with more educational institutions in addressing the needs of students and teachers.”

The school building in DHVSU is the first facility donated by OFI in support of their educational advocacy. “It is our goal to continue to inspire those to realize their dreams by empowering them with the means to pursue their education,” Lorenzana added.

With the joint effort of PAGCOR Chairman Al Tengco and the rest of the board, OFI hopes that it will be an example for others to support the education of our youth.

Senator Lito Lapid, Pampanga Governor Dennis Pineda, Apalit Mayor Oscar Tetangco Jr., Vice Mayor Peter Nucom, Pampanga 4th District Rep. Anna York Bondoc, DHVSU Admin Council Pres. Enrique G. Baking, and PAGCOR Vice President Ramon Stephen R. Villaflor joined the building’s inauguration last April.