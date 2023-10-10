Marcos suspends LTFRB chief on corruption report

FOLLOWING revelations of the alleged multimillion-peso corruption at the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB), President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Monday ordered the suspension of the board’s chairman, Teofilo Guadiz III.

In a brief statement, the Presidential Communication Office (PCO) said the chief executive instructed the concerned agencies to probe the matter.

“The President does not tolerate any misconduct in his administration and has instructed the immediate investigation of this matter. He strongly condemns dishonesty and duplicity in public service,” PCO said.

The Palace issued the statement after former LTFRB executive assistant Jeffrey Gallos Tumbado disclosed the supposed bribery within the agency and in Malacañang by some parties to secure their routes, special permits, and route modification.

Tumbado said he learned of the said practices first hand, when he was required supposedly by Guadiz to facilitate the llegal practice.

The former LTFRB official said he will be revealing the other details of the transactions in the case he will file at the Ombudsman.

In a statement, LTFRB said Guadiz is ready to face the allegations.

“As of this morning, I was at my office and I do not know any official [complaint] against me, but if there is, I am ready to face it because my conscience is clean,” the LTFRB chief said in Filipino. He also urged the public to coordinate with his office if they become victims of such corrupt practices within the LTFRB.

“We will continue to fix and ensure we will remain fair in the service we provide to our stakeholder,” Guadiz said.