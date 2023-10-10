House summons owner of Pampanga warehouse where ₧3.6-B shabu seized

The House Committee on Dangerous Drugs on Monday decided to summon the owner of the warehouse in Mexico town, Pampanga, where law enforcement agencies seized 530 kilograms of shabu valued at P3.6 billion last month.

This decision was made following a motion and suggestion by Antipolo City Rep. Romeo Acop and Surigao del Sur Rep. Johnny Pimentel, respectively.

“We just want to know, [former] Mayor [Teddy] Tumang, please don’t take offense. We just want to ascertain the facts. This is the second incident in Pampanga, in Mexico town, and it’s one of the biggest drug busts. While we’re not accusing anyone, Mayor Tumang, we want to find out if local officials were involved in the drug bust,” Pimentel said.

“I can see, Mr. Chair, that it seems the municipality of Mexico was very much aware of Mr. Willy Ong’s activities, starting from the barangay level up to the municipality. Roy Gomez, Mr. Chair, is a close confidant of Mayor Tumang, as Mayor Tumang approved the building permit and occupancy permit. According to their statements, they had several conversations, both with Kapitan [San Jose Malino Barangay Chairman Ramonito] Bautista and Mayor Tumang,” he added.

For his part, Barbers, who initiated the hearing on the shabu confiscation in Mexico, stated, “There is a motion, duly seconded, to invite Mr. Willy Ong to the upcoming committee hearings. We direct the committee secretary to issue a subpoena upon approval from the Office of the Speaker for Mr. Ong.”

“The procedure is that we will issue an invitation, and if the invitation is not honored, the committee is compelled to issue a subpoena. In this case, we issued an invitation to Mr. Willy Ong and Mr. Roy Gomez, but there was no acknowledgment on their part. Therefore, the committee would seek the approval of the Office of the Speaker to issue a subpoena to the said personalities,” Barbers said.

Acop also moved to subpoena Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) chairman and administrator Jonathan D. Tan.

Ong is reportedly a businessman from Nueva Ecija, while Gomez, a co-terminus employee of former Mayor Tumang, was reportedly dismissed by the Office of the Ombudsman in connection with a supposed graft case.

During Tumang’s tenure, Ong obtained a building permit and occupancy permit for his warehouse in Barangay San Jose Malino, Mexico. Tumang revealed that he had met with Ong and discussed the warehouse project when Ong applied for the building permit.

The committee’s next hearing will also include Tan, who did not attend Monday’s hearing.

The 530 kilograms of shabu entered the country through the SBMA port before being transported to Barangay San Jose Malino.

The committee later received a closed-door briefing on the shipment’s details and its seizure by officials from the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), and Bureau of Customs (BOC).

This House inquiry was initiated by House resolutions filed by Senior Deputy Speaker and Pampanga 3rd District Rep. Aurelio Gonzales Jr. and Zambales Rep. Jeffrey Konghun.