DFA consults agencies on deep sea mining stand

THE Department of Foreign Affairs is consulting other government agencies and other stakeholders in crafting a “holistic” Philippine position on controversial question on whether to allow the extraction of mineral resources from the ocean floor.

The DFA has invited the International Seabed Authority (ISA) to a three-day workshop in Manila that brought together government officials, experts, academics and representatives from the private sector.

Aside from seafood and coral reefs, the ocean floor is also rich in mineral resources. Geologists say the metals and minerals needed for electric vehicles and other technologies are found in the deep sea such as manganese, cobalt, copper, nickel, iron, titanium, thallium and tellurium.

However, environmental groups such as Greenpeace and Oceana Philippines opposed deep-sea mining, saying it would cause irreparable damage to marine ecosystems, and probably on climate change.

Countries surrounded by seas and oceans are entitled to explore and use the minerals and other resources in the seabed up to 200-nautical mile from the baseline.

Seabed areas beyond the national jurisdiction of the countries are considered “common heritage of mankind,” according to the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (Unclos). The ISA takes over jurisdiction over these seabed areas beyond national jurisdiction.

DFA Acting Secretary Charles Jose said President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s administration is aggressively promoting the transition to renewable energy, and seabed mineral resources offer solutions to the demands of the clean energy technology.

“The demand for clean energy technologies increased all over the world. Scientific and technological advancements over the past decades are rendered in the most remote parts of the ocean accessible including resources in the deep sea.

“Resources containing elements such as cobalt, manganese, copper, rare earth materials which are crucial for production of batteries, solar panels and electric vehicles, are reportedly found in abundance on the seabed ocean floor, most of which are beyond national jurisdiction,” Jose said in a speech during the opening of the workshop.

As a state party to Unclos, the Philippines is also under obligation to properly manage the exploitation of resources under the sea.

ISA Secretary-General Michael Lodge said due to the conflicting claims of the South China Sea, the ISA has no jurisdiction yet on the seabed beyond the exclusive economic zones of littoral states around it.

Image credits: AP/Robert F. Bukaty





