Climate body eyes new agreement with Qatar

THE Climate Change Commission (CCC) is eyeing to sign a new bilateral agreement with Qatar to help boost the adaptation and mitigation measures of local government units (LGU).

“We are working closely with Qatar in line with President Marcos’s vision to address the climate crisis through collaboration with the international community. Qatar’s expertise and support can greatly benefit the Philippines to adapt to and mitigate the impacts of climate change,” CCC Vice Chairperson and Executive Director Robert E.A. Borje said in a statement on Monday.

Borje met with Qatar’s Ambassador to the Philippines Ahmed Saad N. Al- Homidi to discuss the proposed partnership.

They talked about the possible technical assistance and policy development, particularly in areas under the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

Ambassador Al-Homidi said Qatar is open to exploring such cooperation with the Philippines.

“Our countries are working on signing a Memorandum of Understanding that will benefit both of us and serve as a catalyst for more bilateral partnerships,” the Qatari diplomat said at the meeting.

Borje also invited Qatar to become a member of its Empowering Nurtured Alliance for Climate Action and Transformation (ENACT)initiative.

ENACT is CCC’s coordination mechanism with its development partners and embassies to facilitate regular dialogue for exchanging best practices on climate-related issues.

CCC has been pushing for local government units to complete their Local Climate Change Action Plan (LCCAP) to mitigate or minimize the impact of high global temperatures, which are expected to bring in more extreme weather.

It reported 85.95 percent 1,474 of the 1,715 LGUs nationwide already submitted their LCCAPs as of last August.