Business groups oppose proposed new charges of S.E.C.

BUSINESS groups are opposing a proposal by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to increase its fees and charges such as on total indebtedness, saying the increased cost of doing business will also hurt small and medium enterprises,among others.

In a joint statement issued October 2,2023 but distributed to media on Monday, business groups penned a letter to SEC Chairman and CEO Emilio B. Aquino, to voice their objections to such proposal.

The objectors are: the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI), Federation of Filipino Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry Inc., Philippine Exporters Confederation Inc. (Philexport), Employers Confederation of the Philippines (Ecop), Management Association of the Philippines (MAP), Chamber of Thrift Banks, Philippine Retailers Association, Philippine Franchise Association (PFA), Philippine Food Processors and Exporters Organization Inc., Philippine Association of Legitimate Service Contractors and Stratbase ADR Institute for Strategic and International Studies.

Citing Administrative Order No. 31,s. 2012 and DOF-DBM-NEDA Joint Circular No. 1-2013 in relation to fixing regulatory fees, the business groups said national government agencies should seek to strike a balance between cost recovery and the socioeconomic impact of the impositions.

“Any increase in fees must be just and reasonable and minimize, if not avoid, the unintended impact on established national priorities and the general public,” the business groups said.

They stressed that when the SEC increased its fees in 2017, stakeholders were able to show that the fees being collected by the SEC from stock market transactions alone were more than enough to fund SEC’s entire operations based on SEC’s requested appropriations from the General Appropriation Act (GAA), which budget “presumably” is the cost of regulations.

“This does not yet include the myriad of other fees SEC charges to new and existing companies for various corporate actions and document requirements,” the business groups said.

Moreover, they said the current fee collections of SEC “already far exceed” the cost of its operations. The business groups said this is evident in the purchase of its own building in Makati CBD reportedly costing about P2.5 billion, in addition to about 90 commercial parking slots estimated at about P1 million per slot.

“While we appreciate the effort to streamline SEC processes when the Commission offered IT services such as the CIFFS eSearch Facility to enable the public to purchase and download digital copies of documents submitted to the SEC, there is serious concern on the cost,” the business groups said in a statement on Monday.

Under the previous downloading facility (i-View facility), users could download copies of GIS, AFS, and other SEC filings for only P0.50 per page. However, when SEC launched the CIFFS eSearch Facility on August 1, 2023, its charges went up “astronomically” from P0.50 per page to anywhere from P1,000 to P2,000, depending on the document being downloaded, the business groups said.

“Given this exorbitant amount of increase, it is clear that instead of charging for cost recovery in delivering this basic service to its stakeholders, the SEC wants to make this eSearch Facility a flourishing money-making activity,” the groups claimed.

Citing the SEC advisory posted on its website, seeking comments on the revised schedule of SEC fees and charges—issued last August 1, 2023—the business groups noted that SEC now proposes to charge corporate Issuers 1/4 of 1 percent of the total indebtedness. Using 2022 numbers, they noted, SEC’s fees would amount to P1.27 billion on the total bond issuances of P508 billion for that year.

Moreover, the business groups said SEC also proposes to impose a fee on the total transactions cleared and settled in the previous year by Securities Clearing Corporation of the Philippines (SCCP) and Philippine Depository Trust Corporation (PDTC) in the amount of 0.1 basis point and 0.05 basis point, respectively.

Based on 2022 transactions, the business groups said this would amount to P14.51 million and P7.25 million of additional friction cost for stock market investors.

They said these will serve as a huge burden to SEC’s stakeholders.

Fees that far exceed the costs of regulation are “beyond the authority and power of SEC to impose,” they reminded the regulator.

“If the purpose is regulatory—and not revenue generation—then the test of reasonableness vis-à-vis costs to regulate should be met in order to increase the processing fees of SEC,” the groups said, adding that this standard has not been met by the SEC’s proposed fee increases under the guise of regulation.

Moreover, the groups said, “The current fee proposal by the SEC is even higher than the relevant fees struck down by the Supreme Court in the above-referenced First Philippine Holdings Corp. case to 1/4 of 1% [25 basis points] of the authorized capital stock but not less than P2,500.00 or the subscription price of the subscribed capital stock, whichever is higher.”

Meanwhile, they said, the increased cost of doing business will also hurt small and medium enterprises covered by SEC due to the “ripple effects” of the fee increases.

They rued that while the President and his economic team are “actively wooing new investors and struggling to maintain existing ones,” it seems SEC is doing exactly the opposite by proposing “unnecessary and unconscionable” increases in fees.

“We cannot help but feel that SEC is operating on its own and is not aligned with this thrust of the current administration,” the groups said.

Moving forward, the groups recommended that SEC submit this proposed policy to the Anti-Red Tape Authority (Arta) for a Regulatory Impact Assessment (RIA) to check against “harmful impacts” to business and the economy.

“We likewise raise the need for exhaustive stakeholder consultation prior to the RIA as part of the regulatory process and due diligence on the part of SEC,” the groups said.

They urged SEC to review, if not totally scrap, this proposal.