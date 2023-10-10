A fresh start for #SuperKidsDayMEGA7AtSM Celebration

SM Supermalls celebrated all kinds of SuperKids at the 7th anniversary of SuperKids Day held at the SM Megamall, Event Center on October 7.

SM’s SuperKids Day is the biggest and grandest kiddie event observed every October across all SM malls nationwide. This year, SM made sure that the SuperKids, together with their SuperMoms and SuperDads, had the grandest experience with MEGA exciting adventures and MEGA memorable moments.

The jam-packed afternoon of festivities started with a Fruit Bouquet Making. This was followed by a Princess and Hero Academy where SuperKids got the chance to be their own kind of superhero for a day. Afterwards, SuperKids and their SuperPets strutted their stuff at the SuperKids and SuperPets on Stage, and was followed by the Mascot Parade which delighted SuperKids and kids at heart.

Also, SM Megamall transformed its event center with the SuperKids Zone where families found the perfect safe spot to play games, in this zone is where Cyberzone hosted the SuperKids Game Fest where SuperKids with their SuperMoms and SuperDads got to play their favorite #SMSuperKidsZone on ROBLOX with special participation of ROBLOX Star, Junell Dominic aka JUNERU.

The main event was hosted by Brenan Espartinez and was also graced by celebrity SuperMom Sofia Andres with her daughter Zoe who delivered inspiring words for SuperKids with their SuperMoms and SuperDads. During the program, prizes were also awarded to lucky SuperKids. The event capped off with a magic show and a dance workshop and performance with a massive balloon drop!

And there’s more for this month of October for the SuperKids! The SM SuperKids Zone – a safe gaming zone for SuperKids where SM’s host its METAVERSE experience through ROBLOX will be available in select SM malls. The SuperKids Hunt at SM is back for its YEAR 2 scavenger hunt contest where 65 lucky SuperKids together with their SuperMoms and SuperDads can win mega prizes. And for the rest of October, SM’s have spread out more Mega Fun activities for the SuperKids nationwide both online and in your favorite SM mall.

“Today, we celebrate seven years since we first began this journey with you. And it’s been seven years since we started creating memorable moments for our SuperKids filled with laughter, experiences, and surprises. So, let’s give our SuperKids a warm hug as we kick off this 7th anniversary with a bang! Have a blast, make new memories, and remember, no matter where life takes you, you’ll always be a SuperKid at heart… and we’ll always be one SuperFAM.” said SM Supermalls SVP for Marketing Mr. Joaquin L. San Agustin.

What better way to make SuperKids happy than celebrate SuperKids Day at SM Supermalls! And if you missed the kick off event, don’t worry because you can still join the Mega Fun activities at your favorite SM mall. Tons of games and mega surprises await you and the rest of the SuperFAM as you dive into #AWorldofExperienceAtSM.

The #SuperKidsDayMEGA7AtSM was supported by Brownies Unlimited, Papa, UFC, UnMeat, TinyBuds, World of Fun, DataBlitz and PC Express, powered by SM Malls Online App, Cyberzone and PLDT Home, and in partnership with theAsianparent and VIParent.

For more information and updates on the SuperKids activities, visit www.smsupermalls.com or follow @SMSupermalls on social media.