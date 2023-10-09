September GIR hits 7-month low on debt payments

THE Philippines’s gross international reserves (GIR) fell below $99 billion in end-September on a monthly basis as the state paid off some of its foreign currency debt, according to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).

In its latest report, the BSP said the country’s GIR at the end of September stood at $98.7 billion, almost a billion dollars lower than the $99.6 billion recorded reserves in end-August.

The country’s latest GIR level is the lowest in seven months or since the $98.216 billion recorded amount in February.

“The month-on-month decrease in the GIR level reflected mainly the National Government’s [NG] payments of its foreign currency debt obligations and the downward adjustments in the value of Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas’ [BSP] gold holdings due to the decrease in the price of gold in the international market,” it said.

Likewise, the country’s net international reserves, which measures the difference between its reserve assets and reserve liabilities, decreased by $800 million to $98.7 billion in September from $99.5 billion in August.

Liabilities include short-term foreign debt and credit and loans from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Despite the decline in GIR, the country’s import cover remains above seven months.

“The latest GIR level represents a more than adequate external liquidity buffer equivalent to 7.3 months’ worth of imports of goods and payments of services and primary income,” the BSP said.

“Moreover, it is also about 5.7 times the country’s short-term external debt based on original maturity and 3.6 times based on residual maturity,” the BSP added.

The BSP’s reserve assets consist of foreign investments, gold, foreign exchange, reserve position in the IMF and special drawing rights.

The BSP said short-term debt based on residual maturity refers to outstanding external debt with original maturity of one year or less, plus principal payments on medium- and long-term loans of the public and private sectors falling due within the next 12 months.